Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
What if you lost your job and had just 60 days to find another one? That is the situation thousands of highly skilled immigrant workers have suddenly found themselves in. About 50,000 tech workers lost their jobs last month as Meta, Amazon, Twitter and others laid off parts of their workforce.
After a cancer diagnosis, he put his life on pause and moved in with his parents
We've been visiting multigenerational households on this program, and this is a story of a student in such a household who had to put his life plans on hold. Here's NPR's Claire Murashima. CLAIRE MURASHIMA, BYLINE: William Cummings is 27 and lives with his dad and stepmom in Simpsonville, S.C.
A Michigan children's hospital is overwhelmed with RSV and flu cases
In recent years, some U.S. hospitals have been cutting back on their ability to treat children. Adult patients need hospitals more reliably and are more profitable. But the current surge of RSV and flu means there just aren't enough beds for all the kids who need them. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells visited a children's hospital in Grand Rapids where she spoke to families who have spent days shuttling between urgent care and emergency rooms, just waiting for beds to open up.
