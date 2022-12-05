ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

A Michigan children's hospital is overwhelmed with RSV and flu cases

In recent years, some U.S. hospitals have been cutting back on their ability to treat children. Adult patients need hospitals more reliably and are more profitable. But the current surge of RSV and flu means there just aren't enough beds for all the kids who need them. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells visited a children's hospital in Grand Rapids where she spoke to families who have spent days shuttling between urgent care and emergency rooms, just waiting for beds to open up.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy