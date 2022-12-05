Read full article on original website
US to examine environmental impact of planned Cumbrian coal mine
US climate envoy John Kerry has suggested he will keep a close eye on UK plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.The underground mine near Whitehaven is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tonnes of coal per year for use in steel making, rather than power generation, and backers say it will create around 500 jobs for the area.But opponents warn it will create more greenhouse gas emissions and say it is hypocritical amid UK efforts to show climate leadership and urge the world to give up coal.Mr Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate, stopped short of...
A UN biodiversity convention aims to slow humanity's 'war with nature'
Delegates from around the world are gathering in Montreal this week to address what United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described as "humanity's senseless and suicidal war with nature." The UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), which kicked off Tuesday, comes at a critical time. More than a million...
The cutting edge solution to rising debt? Paying in cash
Meet the new personal finance revolution: cash. A growing number of Gen Z and Millennial debtors are getting a handle on their finances by spending actual paper money: no Apple pay, no Venmo, no cards. One of them is Jamie Feldman, 33, a writer and journalist in Brooklyn, New York,...
China lends billions to poor countries. Is that a burden ... or a blessing?
Chinese leaders have often boasted about their country's "miracle" progressin alleviating poverty and indicated their willingness to share their expertise with other nations. Take its "Belt and Road Initiative," also known as the New Silk Road. China has spent nearly one trillion dollars in the last decade building highways, railways, ports and energy plants from east Asia to Europe in a bid to boost global trade.
The first Gen Z member of Congress was denied a D.C. apartment due to bad credit
Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost was excited. He thought that for the first few months of living in DC, he'd be couch surfing to save money. But as luck would have it, he found an apartment in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood with monthly rent he figured he could swing. This week,...
Maryland is the latest state to ban TikTok in government agencies
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state's executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit...
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
What if you lost your job and had just 60 days to find another one? That is the situation thousands of highly skilled immigrant workers have suddenly found themselves in. About 50,000 tech workers lost their jobs last month as Meta, Amazon, Twitter and others laid off parts of their workforce.
China's Xi visits Saudi Arabia to assert power and rival U.S. influence
Why The Sanctions Against Russia Aren't Working. Yet.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the international community slapped a raft of sanctions on the invading nation. They froze the assets of wealthy and powerful Russian citizens and restricted their ability to travel. They restricted the sale of Russian raw materials and energy and worked to prevent Russia from getting its hands on various kinds of defense and information technologies. And they imposed financial sanctions on Russian banks and curtailed Russia's access to foreign capital and financial markets.
America’s Future Files SCOTUS Amicus Brief in Big Tech Censorship Case
We pray that for the sake of saving a civil, decent society and to further the survival of our nation, the SCOTUS heeds our insight and holds to account those who are willing to destroy America.” — Mary O’Neill, Executive Director NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED
Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia as China looks to grow its Mideast footprint
How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world
China is changing its approach to COVID-19. The country seems to be abandoning a policy of zero COVID infections. That policy led to widespread travel restrictions and lockdowns. Now economic stagnation and all those public protests are forcing leaders to say they will change course. China's new policy could mean additional freedoms.
Why vaccine hesitancy persists in China — and what they're doing about it
China says its official COVID-19 vaccination rate is around 90%, but it's not hard to find people who have been avoiding the jab. Take Faye Fei, for example. She's a 32-year-old lifestyle blogger who lives in the city of Hangzhou, about an hour from Shanghai by high-speed train. "I have...
