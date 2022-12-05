Read full article on original website
Related
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Hey, Giants (and Eagles) fans: Enter NJ.com’s Prop Bet Showdown and win holiday cash!
Let’s be honest: Things look iffy (at best) for the Giants’ playoff hopes. With two games remaining against the Eagles — who are steamrolling the NFL — and looming matchups with the Vikings and Commanders, it likely will be difficult for Daboll’s Darlings to remain in the playoff picture as the regular season heads into its closing kick.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
Yankees interested in prized free-agent slugger, report says
The New York Yankees are looking at some talent out of Japan. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted: International update: OF Masataka Yoshida has yet to be posted to @MLB teams by the Orix Buffaloes. December 15 is the deadline to do so. The #Yankees are among the teams with interest in Yoshida, a left-handed hitter.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Yankees have ‘very real’ interest in Carlos Rodon as price tag soars
The New York Yankees aren’t done putting together a team to contend in 2023. Wednesday, that meant signing Aaron Judge to a record breaking, nine-year, $360 million contract. And now, the Yankees are looking to bring some starting pitching into the Bronx. Enter Carlos Rodon. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Odell Beckham Jr. expects to be ready to play next month
Odell Beckham Jr. will finally be back. After months of speculation surrounding his return - Where? When? - the free agent wide receiver will hit the field soon. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told the Dallas Morning News: “He told me five...
Yankees watch rival lose the face of its franchise
Xander Bogaerts is officially parting with the Boston Red Sox and heading far away. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract late Wednesday with the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres payroll now exceeds $250 million.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry
PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
Ex-Giants’ Eli Manning has a new Instagram account with Pete Davidson
Another new venture for Eli Manning. This time, it includes a former Saturday Night Live star. That’s right, the former New York Giants quarterback is working with Pete Davidson. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The duo started a joint Instagram account after filming an episode of...
NFL Week 14 picks: Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders visit cornerback Jalen Ramsey, head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is 8:15 p.m. ET on...
HS football: Who lit up in 2022? Final season stat leaders in the SFC
We’ve reached the end of the N.J. high school football season. The teams in the Super Football Conference finished up last weekend at Rutgers, but below you can find the leaders in a number of statistical offensive, defensive and special teams categories, some of which had not been run all season.
Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders
Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game
Frank Reich’s season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he’s not done coaching yet. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. “I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0