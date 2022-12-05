Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - December 9-10, 2022
Report missing scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com.
wbiw.com
Bailey, BNL’s ball hawks swoop on Seymour for 64-25 victory
BEDFORD – Don’t turn your back. If a dribbler dares to face away from a ball-hawking Bedford North Lawrence defender, if quiet junior Madisyn Bailey is left unattended, a price will be paid. Seymour suffered the penalty for both sins. Don’t look away. In the time a channel...
air1.com
Indiana Man Leads Teens To Christ At Event On Football Field (+podcast & video)
Muncie, Indiana (by Billie Wright) - Jeff Mosier, Director of the East Central Indiana chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spent weeks preparing students to speak in front of thousands at the annual Fields of Faith event. Along with Christian music, youth share the gospel in hopes of reaching non believers with God's love.
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Franklin County teen dies after years-long battle with brain cancer
An eastern Indiana teenage girl who had been battling brain cancer for more than two years has died.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021
The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Woman shot and killed in Richmond
Officers arrived to find a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said.
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
Number of influenza deaths in Indiana more than doubles in one week
There have been 24 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 11 deaths last week.
