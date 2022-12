ESPN has announced its full slate of broadcast teams for the 2022-23 Bowl Season schedule. The bowl schedule officially begins with a pair of games on Friday, Dec. 16 and will lead up to the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the Peach Bowl semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia while Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will handle the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO