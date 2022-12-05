Read full article on original website
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
Santa Cruz has had a Hightower in their catalog for ages now, and while we got a wholesale change to lower-link VPP suspension layout nearly four years ago, the latest version for 2023 is all about subtle refinements to a platform that was already pretty damn good. That might mean it's not the most interesting of the bunch, sure, but it all comes together to make for an extremely fun and competent trail bike.
Field Test: 2023 Yeti SB140 - The Traction Finder
Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Satchel Cronk. The new SB140 is the middle child in Yeti's 2023 lineup, sandwiched between the SB120 on one side and the SB160 on the other. It's essentially the evolution of the SB130, the most popular model in Yeti's lineup for the last few years.
Video: Back to the Basics - Episode 3 - Judgement Free Zone
As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Video: Eliott Lapotre Goes Huge in 'Lost Paradise 2'
I’m really happy to show you Lost Paradise 2 - filmed in my home forest this summer, I put all I have in this one. We started building 20 months ago (April 2021) during a summer full of rain. There were sources and water everywhere on the ground, we tried to fix that with pipes and gravel to make a drain at some places but it was almost impossible to finish the build in time. This year was better, but this time, there was no rain. Glad that the forest have some water area near to the spot, so we were able to finish building it. Lost Paradise's philosophy is to document mountain biking for the community to motivate more people to ride bikes & dig trails. So grateful to have a big crew behind me, they help me only by friendship and passion, they know who they are.
Video: Louis Reboul in 'Vision'
In this video I showcase a part of my life and career in slopestyle and why I stopped competing. Normally, I don’t talk a lot about my feelings or opinions because to be honest, I don’t really care to talk about myself. But this time, I want to share this part of my career about where and why I was losing the motivation for competing in slopestyle.
First Look: Vitus' All-New 2023 Mythique Trail Bike
While I was a fan of how well the previous Mthyique rode, the snooty side of me also thought it looked very much like the budget brawler that it was. Nothing wrong with that and performance should outweigh appearance, shouldn't it? But it certainly doesn't hurt that the latest version sports simpler and cleaner lines thanks to a different tube set, shapely rocker link, better pivot hardware and, thank the gods above, no odd hump in the top tube anymore.
First Look: Commencal Release The Race Proven Supreme DH V5
Commencal have enjoyed huge success in recent years on both the World Cup series, as well as the world championships. In fact, between their Commencal-Mucoff team, and the sister Dorval AM Commencal team, having their bikes on the podium has been something like par for the course. Since helping usher...
Vitus Bikes Launches US Operations & Direct-to-Consumer Sales
Today our nearly 100-year-old brand announces the opening of its United States operations and distribution center, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. US consumers can now purchase select models of our mountain, road, gravel, youth, and e-bikes through us.vitusbikes.com and have them shipped directly to their door. Vitus bikes have...
Andreas Kolb & Charlie Hatton Re-Sign with Continental Atherton
After breakthrough World Cup seasons, Andi and Charlie have confirmed that they will remain with Continental Atherton until at least January 2026. Along with the Atherton siblings, the riders have been instrumental in the development of both Atherton downhill bikes (in particular AM.200.M) and the new range of Continental tires launched in April this year.
Video: Ben Cathro's Hectic Year | Pinkbike Racing
Pinkbike Racing Team Replica Jerseys are available now. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team. • Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body. • Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour. • Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)
Video: Movies For Your Tuesday
Danny MacAskill’s Postcard From San Francisco: The iconic street trials and mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill, is back with a jaw-dropping edit from the Golden City, San Francisco. Graham Agassiz - Decade: Nothing comes easy, and patience is required above all else. They say that anything worth having is...
Enter To Win a Wolf Tooth Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
Wolf Tooth wants to upgrade your components. Win a selection of machined components that will make your bike ride like new again: the new Resolve Dropper Post that features a self-bleeding cartridge, Waveform Aluminum Pedals with dual-concave profile, new Echo Lock-On Grips, Performance Headset, ReMote Light Action, Drop-Stop Chainring, two Centerlock Rotor Lockrings, Alloy Bar End Plugs, Pack Pliers multi-tool, and Anodized Color Accent Kit. The winner can choose size, standard, and color for each component.
Northwest Tune-Up, Bike, Music & Beer Festival, Returns to Bellingham, WA, July 14-16, 2023
BELLINGHAM, Washington – The Northwest Tune-Up, the Pacific Northwest’s premier bikes, music and beer festival, will return to beautiful Bellingham, WA, July 14-16. With all the ingredients to make 2023 even more epic than the festival’s inaugural year, this two-and-a-half-day, family friendly event will feature a greater variety of bike competitions, more spectator-friendly events, and another all-time lineup of world-class bands. This year, the music will play deeper into the night, long past the stunning sunsets that backdrop the festival grounds along the shores of Bellingham Bay.
Enter To Win a Insta360 X3 Bike Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The ultimate action camera for capturing your rides like never before. X3 captures vivid 5.7K 360 video, so you'll never miss the action. With 360 degrees of footage at your fingertips, the creative possibilities are endless. DUAL 1/2" 48MP SENSORS. X3's new 1/2" 48MP sensors pack in more pixels for...
