ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Source: Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach

LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola appears to be running it back as Nebraska's offensive line coach in 2023. New Husker head coach Matt Rhule will retain Raiola, program sources said, as Raiola has informed some recruits and current players he'd be back. NU did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the retention. Neither did Raiola.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back

Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
247Sports

Recap: TJD's triple-double, IU's 3-point barrage leads Hoosiers past Nebraska, 81-65

No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1) basketball drained 11 3-pointers Wednesday night as it ran away from Nebraska, 81-65, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third triple-double in IU history, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes. Junior guard Trey Galloway had a career shooting night, scoring 20 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and chipping in four rebounds. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates aided in the 3-point barrage, making 5-of-8 3-pointers and scoring 19 points off the bench. Fifth-year forward Miller Kopp added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
AllHuskers

Huskers Snap and Extend Streaks

Don't look now, but several Husker sports teams recently got to celebrate big wins for their respective programs. One of the biggest victories happened yesterday (Sunday) as the Husker men's basketball team did something it hadn't done since March 16, 2004: beat Creighton at the CHI Center in Omaha. That's a drought of over 6,000 days. (It was called the Qwest Center back then.) Going into the game, the Huskers were 20 point underdogs, but despite that, Nebraska led most of the way. The Huskers left Omaha with an unexpected 63-53 win over the 7th-ranked Bluejays. It might be premature to make too much of the Nebraska win - there is a ton of basketball yet to be played. But kudos to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers for going into a hostile road environment and coming out with a win.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track

Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Two more Husker linemen entering the portal

Nebraska defensive lineman Marquis Black has entered the transfer portal. Out of McDonough, Georgia, Black was a 2020 recruit. He played in two games in 2021, but did not get on the field this year. "I want to start off by saying I am more than thankful for the relationships...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis wears many hats. His historic triple-double against Nebraska revealed a new one.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just four days ago, Mike Woodson sat before a media contingency in Piscataway, N.J., and made sure to be very clear in his response to one particular question. "If you see this theme of teams doubling Trayce [Jackson-Davis]," the reporter asked following IU's first loss of the season at Rutgers, "what other things are you focused on offensively to counteract that move?" Woodson paused for a brief moment to collect his thoughts, then his words came tumbling out.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy