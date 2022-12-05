Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher becomes 10th Husker on scholarship to enter transfer portal
Nebraska can’t seem to catch a break. The latest debacle deals in the transfer portal where the program saw its 10th scholarship player enter the portal in the last two weeks. Jimari Butler, an edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama is the latest to announce he is leaving Lincoln. Butler...
'It was a great first impression,' Bootle says of new Husker DBs coach
It's a crazy portal popping world out there. And for sure players are paying attention to who shows up in there. Sometimes, a familiar face. Dwight Bootle was trying to influence one of his former high school teammate's, Corey Collier, a former Florida Gators safety now in the portal, to join him in Lincoln.
HuskerExtra.com
Source: Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach
LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola appears to be running it back as Nebraska's offensive line coach in 2023. New Husker head coach Matt Rhule will retain Raiola, program sources said, as Raiola has informed some recruits and current players he'd be back. NU did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the retention. Neither did Raiola.
Trey Galloway posts career night as Hoosiers beat Huskers, 81-65
Junior guard Trey Galloway notched a career-high 20 points as No. 14 Indiana evened its Big Ten record (1-1) with a victory over Nebraska, 81-65. The Hoosiers used an all-around effort from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a barrage of three-pointers from Tamar Bates, Miller Kopp, and Galloway to put the Cornhuskers away.
Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back
Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska legend Zach Wiegert wants Huskers to be ‘offensive line factory’
The college football regular season has unfortunately come to a close, and as we await bowl season, award season is upon us. Across the country in the coming weeks, college football players from across the country will be rewarded for their accolades on and off the field. Former Nebraska OL...
Rival Reaction: Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to Indiana's 81-65 win
Watch and listen to what Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg had to say following No. 14 Indiana's 81-65 win over the Cornhuskers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice Turner
Fans during the Nebraska gamePhoto by(Eric Francis/Getty Images. Nebraska football landed its first commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Tuesday afternoon. The program landed receiver Brice Turner. Turner made the announcement on Twitter.
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Recap: TJD's triple-double, IU's 3-point barrage leads Hoosiers past Nebraska, 81-65
No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1) basketball drained 11 3-pointers Wednesday night as it ran away from Nebraska, 81-65, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third triple-double in IU history, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes. Junior guard Trey Galloway had a career shooting night, scoring 20 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and chipping in four rebounds. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates aided in the 3-point barrage, making 5-of-8 3-pointers and scoring 19 points off the bench. Fifth-year forward Miller Kopp added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Huskers Snap and Extend Streaks
Don't look now, but several Husker sports teams recently got to celebrate big wins for their respective programs. One of the biggest victories happened yesterday (Sunday) as the Husker men's basketball team did something it hadn't done since March 16, 2004: beat Creighton at the CHI Center in Omaha. That's a drought of over 6,000 days. (It was called the Qwest Center back then.) Going into the game, the Huskers were 20 point underdogs, but despite that, Nebraska led most of the way. The Huskers left Omaha with an unexpected 63-53 win over the 7th-ranked Bluejays. It might be premature to make too much of the Nebraska win - there is a ton of basketball yet to be played. But kudos to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers for going into a hostile road environment and coming out with a win.
Nebraska Football: Confusion follows Donovan Raiola rumors
Earlier today, it seemed as though the Nebraska football team was going to make a splash hire for its offensive line coach in John Garrison. On Tuesday night, the talk is that instead new head coach Matt Rhule has landed on Donovan Raiola. I suppose in a way, retaining Raiola...
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Two more Husker linemen entering the portal
Nebraska defensive lineman Marquis Black has entered the transfer portal. Out of McDonough, Georgia, Black was a 2020 recruit. He played in two games in 2021, but did not get on the field this year. "I want to start off by saying I am more than thankful for the relationships...
Trayce Jackson-Davis wears many hats. His historic triple-double against Nebraska revealed a new one.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just four days ago, Mike Woodson sat before a media contingency in Piscataway, N.J., and made sure to be very clear in his response to one particular question. "If you see this theme of teams doubling Trayce [Jackson-Davis]," the reporter asked following IU's first loss of the season at Rutgers, "what other things are you focused on offensively to counteract that move?" Woodson paused for a brief moment to collect his thoughts, then his words came tumbling out.
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway discuss Indiana's win over Nebraska
Watch and listen to what IU players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway had to say following the Hoosiers' win over the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule defines success for the Huskers
During his introductory press conference, head coach Matt Rhule discussed what success looks like for his team.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from dual-sport athlete out of Texas to 2023 recruiting class
Brice Turner revealed his commitment to a B1G program on Tuesday from his social media account. Turner is dual-sport athlete who plays football and runs track for his high school. Turner is heading to Nebraska to be a part of what Matt Rhule is building there. 247Sports does not have...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2