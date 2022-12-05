Don't look now, but several Husker sports teams recently got to celebrate big wins for their respective programs. One of the biggest victories happened yesterday (Sunday) as the Husker men's basketball team did something it hadn't done since March 16, 2004: beat Creighton at the CHI Center in Omaha. That's a drought of over 6,000 days. (It was called the Qwest Center back then.) Going into the game, the Huskers were 20 point underdogs, but despite that, Nebraska led most of the way. The Huskers left Omaha with an unexpected 63-53 win over the 7th-ranked Bluejays. It might be premature to make too much of the Nebraska win - there is a ton of basketball yet to be played. But kudos to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers for going into a hostile road environment and coming out with a win.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO