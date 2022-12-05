Read full article on original website
Putin says Ukraine ‘special military operation’ is taking longer than expected
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Wednesday that his “special military operation” in Ukraine is taking longer than expected but said it has succeeded in seizing new territory and added that his country’s nuclear weapons are deterring escalation of the conflict. “Of course,...
Biden administration accuses Russia and Iran of moving toward a full defense ‘partnership’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. White House National...
Russian politician sentenced to over 8 years for criticism of war in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent Russian opposition figure was on Friday sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. The sentence handed to Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have stayed...
WATCH: State Department announces new sanctions for human rights abuses
The United States is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala — in recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Watch the briefing in the player...
Bulgarian lawmakers approve military aid to Ukraine
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers on Friday approved the country’s first military assistance package to Ukraine involving a classified list of weapons prepared by the government. The National Assembly voted 148-46 with one abstention in favor of the weapons to Kyiv following months of political squabbling on...
New Peru president appears in military ceremony to cement power
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
WATCH: White House holds news briefing after Brittney Griner released from Russian detention
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden “keeps his promises” when it comes to bringing WNBA star Brittney Griner home. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Today he fulfilled a deeply important promise to bring Brittney Griner home to a family that loves her,...
Kremlin says it’s up to President Zelenskyy when Ukraine conflict ends
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin said Thursday it’s up to Ukraine’s president to end the military conflict in the country, suggesting terms that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected, while Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the fighting despite Western criticism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
Brittney Griner arrives home in U.S. after months of Russian imprisonment
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. WATCH: American Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in exchange for...
WATCH: Blinken and Austin hold news briefing with Australian counterparts
The U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense met with their Australian counterparts in Washington on Tuesday to discuss strategic concerns including the war in Ukraine. Watch the event in the player above. We’re grateful for Australia’s efforts to impose sanctions coordinated with ours, as well as our shared work through...
Peru’s president dissolves Congress, lawmakers vote to replace him with VP
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress on Wednesday and called for new legislative elections, but the Congress rejected the decree and voted to replace him with the vice president. Castillo had tried to beat lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to...
Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Tigray following cease-fire with Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world. The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires Ethiopia’s federal...
Suspect in 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 taken into U.S. custody
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The...
WATCH: White House is ‘confident’ Sinema won’t hurt Democratic control of Senate
The White House says it is “confident” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona’s switch of party affiliation from Democratic to independent will not change Democratic majority control of the Senate. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We have every reason to expect that we will continue to...
PHOTOS: Bakhmut ‘destroyed’ as Russian offensive grinds on in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The...
WATCH: Pentagon gives briefing as Congress prepares to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress’ move to eliminate the Pentagon mandate that all U.S. service members get the COVID-19 vaccine delivers a victory for lawmakers and troops who oppose getting the shot, but it raises questions and potential risks, especially for forces deploying overseas. Watch the briefing in the...
Protests in Sudan demand ouster of military leaders in power, reject slow transfer
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Sudan’s capital Thursday, demanding the ouster of its military rulers and rejecting a deal for the gradual transfer of power to civilian leaders. Sudan has been in turmoil since an uprising overthrew its longtime autocratic ruler...
WATCH: State Department holds briefing as Peru enters a constitutional crisis
The Biden administration issued a strong warning against undermining democracy in Peru on a day when the nation’s Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office and replaced him with the vice president. Watch the briefing in the player above. Lawmakers in Lima voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove...
Oil rises on uncertainty over U.S. pipeline restart, Russian supplies
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as a key pipeline supplying the United States stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports.
Jewish Americans express alarm over expected Israeli government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a...
