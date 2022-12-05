New women's pro volleyball team announced in Grand Rapids

A new women’s professional sports team was announced in Grand Rapids Monday.

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment announced the formation of the Pro Volleyball Federation, with Grand Rapids named as its first team market.

The organization says a women’s professional volleyball team will play its home games at Van Andel Arena beginning in February 2024.

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment is the parent company of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Chairman and CEO of DP FOX Dan DeVos and the CEO of the league that the team is joining both spoke at the event.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for the Pro Volleyball Federation,” says Pro Volleyball Federation Founder Dave Whinham. “We brought this opportunity to Dan DeVos and his team first because we love working with them and know they can be counted on to do a sensational job. To have this world-class organization as the first team to be announced in our new league is sensational and provides a glimpse into the great announcements to come.”

Watch the announcement here:

New women's pro volleyball team to be announced in GR

“We’re excited that our West Michigan Pro Volleyball franchise is the first to be announced in the Pro Volleyball Federation, and we are very proud to bring women’s professional sports to Grand Rapids and Van Andel Arena,” says Dan DeVos. “Volleyball’s popularity is exploding. The Midwest is a hotbed for the sport, the Big Ten is the most dominant conference in the NCAA, and there are a number of strong club, high school, and college programs across our region."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube