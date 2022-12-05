Read full article on original website
Park Hills Central Beats Festus 63-45 for Steighorst Title, Hillsboro Takes Third
(HILLSBORO) The Park Hills Central Rebels are the 2022 Champions of the Gene Steighorst Basketball Tournament as they beat the Festus Tigers 63-45 Saturday night at Hillsboro. Central led at the end of the first quarter 18-13 and had a seven pont lead at halftime. The Rebels were up by 13 points after three quarters thanks to this three pointer at the buzzer by Mason Williams.
Saturday Sports Scoreboard
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — CHAMPIONSHIP AT 5 PM ON J98:. MAC WOMEN VS HILL COLLEGE @ HOBBS, NEW MEXICO NEW MEXICO JC INVITATIONAL 3:00 PM.
Friday Sports Preview
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — SEMIFINALS ON J98 AT 5:15:
Ed Crouch – Service 12/13/22 11 a.m.
Ed Crouch of Farmington has died at the age of 84. His funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and...
Charles W. Gibbar – Service – 12/17/22 at 11 a.m.
Charles Gibbar of Perryville died December 8th at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Saturday morning, December 17th at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation for Charles Gibbar...
Don’t Miss Christmas in the Valley This Saturday
(Ironton) Families are welcome to visit the Arcadia Valley this weekend for some holiday cheer. Jim Scaggs is the presiding commissioner of Iron County. He invites you out to the courthouse square on Saturday. Scaggs says the heart of Ironton currently has the look of one of those old fashioned...
Gary Wayne White – Service – 12/12/22 at 2 p.m.
Gary Wayne White of Doe Run died December 6th at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Gary White is Monday afternoon from 1 until 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Jefferson College Marketing & Public Relations Department receives multiple awards
(Jefferson County) For the tenth consecutive year, the Jefferson College Marketing and Public Relations Department has been recognized for its creative and professional excellence by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR). Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says the...
Sandra Vance Midkiff – Service 12/12/22 5 p.m.
Sandra Vance Midkiff of Annapolis died Thursday at the age of 50. Her visitation will be Monday night starting at 5 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
Jeffco Shop with a Cop helps over 500 kids this year
(DeSoto, Festus) The Jeffco Shop with a Cop shopping dates for area children were held this week at both DeSoto and Twin City Wal-Mart locations. Over 500 area kids were able to shop with 1st responders for Christmas gifts. Festus Police Corporal Jessica Griffaw is the Vice President of Jeffco Shop with a Cop. She says Tuesday at DeSoto was amazing.
City of Salem Awarded Grant
(Salem) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a 50-thousand dollar Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the City of Salem to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. This grant will help cover engineering costs for evaluating Salem’s wastewater system and improvements it needs to meet permit requirements, continue...
Blackwell Man Has Serious Injuries in Reynolds County Crash
(Black) A man from Blackwell was seriously injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Route ‘N’ in Reynolds County. The highway patrol says 52 year old Phillip Nixon was driving south when he crossed the centerline, ran off the left side, hitting a tree. He was taken...
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Christmas Tree Recycling program returns later this month
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring its 34th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program later this month. Craig Luetkemeyer with the Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Department says the program begins on December 26th and runs through January 16th next year. My MO Info ·...
Farmington Man Charged With Killing His Father
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged with the murder of his father. Mark Toti has details. Fishbeck has been charged with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, just outside of Farmington.
