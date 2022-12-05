• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has announced the following change in its meeting schedule: the meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave., has been cancelled. A new regular meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Park Avenue Complex. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting. Action will be taken during the meeting.

