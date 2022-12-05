Read full article on original website
Related
Independent Datebook, Dec. 14
• The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. Entries accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention. The finalists’ songs will be showcased in a virtual Prevention Concert on April 26. For competition rules, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.
News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 14
• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has announced the following change in its meeting schedule: the meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave., has been cancelled. A new regular meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Park Avenue Complex. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting. Action will be taken during the meeting.
28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved
MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
Hillsborough Township Committee appoints BOE member to fill vacancy on committee
Hillsborough Township resident and Hillsborough High School alum James Ruh is adding the title of township committeeman to his ledger. Ruh was appointed by the Hillsborough Township Committee at a special meeting held on Dec. 2 to fill the vacant seat left by Janine Erickson in November and will serve on the board until the term is up on Dec. 31, 2023.
South Brunswick School District to receive $2 million in state funds for preschool expansion
Full-day preschool is coming to South Brunswick School District with the state awarding $2 million in funding for the district to implement the program. Superintendent Scott Feder announced that the district is receiving state funding to run a full-day preschool program in a letter to the school community in November.
Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing
A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
State, county, and municipal officials celebrate improvements to Hopewell’s 911 Dispatch Center
Hopewell Township officials and dignitaries came together to celebrate the grant the township received from the state to make improvements to the township’s 911 Dispatch Center. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-19), Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-15), Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli (D-15), and County Commissioner Kristin McLaughlin visited the township on Nov....
State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative
The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Old Bridge remembers Pearl Harbor attack 81 years later
As Old Bridge Township officials remember the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, they said they have an obligation and responsibility to not only continue remembering the day, but also passing memories on to generations to come. “We have to realize that many of the participants of 81...
Gov. Murphy announces $25M investment into New Jersey’s historic sites
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a $25 million investment toward New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States’ semiquincentennial anniversary. The semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the nation’s 250th year of...
Harriet Isadora Kahan Feuer Pfeffer, 82
Harriet Isadora Kahan Feuer Pfeffer, 82, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Harriet was born in 1939 to Arthur and Frances Kahan (née Gruchik) in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Brooklyn in 1957. In 1958 she married. Paul Feuer....
Hopewell Township’s public hearing on amended cannabis ordinance moved to December
Hopewell Township has delayed a public hearing to amend an ordinance that moves some conditional requirements to development standards for cannabis retailers. The Township Committee was set to hold the public hearing on Nov. 28, but the hearing was moved to Dec. 19, after the Planning Board cancelled its Nov. 17 meeting and could not review the ordinance prior to the end of the month Township Committee meeting.
South Brunswick Democratic incumbents secure mayoral, council seats in general election; newcomers win school board seats
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The Middlesex County Board of Elections have certified election results. Following successful re-election bids, South Brunswick Mayor Charles Carley and Councilman Ken Bierman are set to be sworn into their new terms in January. The two Democratic incumbents defeated their Republican challengers, Michael Havardansky in the...
Manalapan officials promote three police officers to rank of sergeant
MANALAPAN — Three veteran officers in the Manalapan Police Department have been promoted to a new rank. During a meeting of the Township Committee on Nov. 30, Mayor Susan Cohen, Deputy Mayor Mary Ann Musich, Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Committeeman Barry Jacobson and Committeeman Eric Nelson voted “yes” on a motion to approve the promotions.
Research with NJ portal gives entrepreneurs, investors access to research at New Jersey universities
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) has announced the expansion of ResearchwithNJ.com to provide local, national and international innovation communities with insight into groundbreaking research being conducted at five New Jersey universities – Montclair State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Rowan University and Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.
Montgomery Police blotter
Someone deliberately drove a vehicle into recycling cans, which resulted in several damaged mailboxes on Ridgeview Drive, Wilshire Drive, Canterbury Lane, Woodland Drive and Silverthorn Lane on Dec. 3. A Hartwick Drive resident reported the theft of packages from her porch Nov. 29. She was notified that the packages had...
Hillsborough Democratic Organization files motion in Somerset Superior Court for recount of unexpired Township Committee term
The Hillsborough Democratic Organization has filed a motion in Somerset Superior Court for a vote recount of the unexpired term for Hillsborough Township Committee that was on the ballot during the general election. Republican candidate Robert Britting, who currently serves in the seat, received 7,473 votes and Democratic candidate Erynn...
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 7
The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 16 at 7:36 p.m., a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., reported that an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at a Wilson Avenue property. Patrolman William Dutton handled the report.
Veteran police officer becomes captain, director of Montgomery Police Department
The longest serving officer for the Montgomery Police Department now leads the department. Silvio Bet was sworn as police captain and director of the department on Nov. 10. He now leads the 35-person department and is responsible for promoting the public safety, education and collaborative policing for the department, according to a press release through Montgomery Township.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0