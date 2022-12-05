Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and other NBA superstars carried their teams to the championships in legendary playoff runs.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The goal for every team and every NBA player at the end of every season is to compete for the chance at an NBA championship. Considering there can be only one winner and one champion, there tends to be an enormous amount of heartbreak every season, just as there is much joy. Behind every successful and championship-winning team is a player and star who was the catalyst behind that team’s success. There is that one player who, above all else, rose to the occasion more than once to lead their team to victory.

Today, we will count down the single greatest playoff runs by a player in NBA history. These 10 playoff runs were led by some of the best playoff performances in history and have led to historic moments. These 10 players are already among the best basketball players to ever step foot in the NBA, and these playoff runs contributed greatly to their legacies. These 10 playoff runs have been frozen in time and remembered by basketball fans as the shining moments in these players’ careers.

These are the 10 greatest individual playoff runs in NBA history.

Honorable Mentions

Kobe Bryant - 2009

2009 NBA Playoff Stats: 30.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.9 BPG

From 1996 through 2004, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal made history together as one of the best duos in NBA history. They won 3 NBA championships together and put their names in the conversation with the likes of Jordan and Pippen and Magic and Kareem. By the end of 2004, the relationship had soured, and O’Neal was on his way to Miami, where he would win a championship in 2006. The narrative became that Bryant was unable to lead a team to an NBA title without Shaq and would forever be in his shadow. Then, everything changed in 2009.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Celtics in 2008, Kobe Bryant was out for blood the following season. He led the Lakers to 65 wins as they rolled into the playoffs as the team to beat. He averaged 27.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 2.4 SPG in a first-round win over the Jazz. In the second round against the Rockets, he averaged identical numbers against the Rockets. In the Western Conference Finals against Denver, Kobe led the Lakers to a win in 6 games with 34.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 5.8 APG. Bryant earned his first Finals MVP award in the Finals against Orlando when he took them down in 5 games and averaged 32.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 7.4 APG.

Kawhi Leonard - 2019

2019 NBA Playoff Stats: 30.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

There was a lot to unpack and many questions to be answered heading into 2019 for Kawhi Leonard. Was he healthy? Could he be any good without the direction of Gregg Popovich? Now with the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard had a ton to prove to himself and basketball fans around the globe. Leonard would do just that in 2019 with one of the most historic and iconic playoff runs or single seasons in NBA history.

The historical aspect of his run really began in the second round of the playoffs against the 76ers. In 5 out of the 7 games that it went, Leonard dropped at least 30 points. This includes the iconic Game 7 that saw him hit a series-clinching buzzer-beater to give him 41 points and help the Raptors advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Leonard would have 30-point games in 7 out of the next 12 contests between the Conference Finals and Finals. Leonard earned his 2nd career Finals MVP award with 28.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 4.2 APG in a 6-game series win over the Golden State Warriors.

Shaquille O’Neal - 2000

Playoff Stats: 30.7 PPG, 15.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 2.4 BPG

Shaquille O’Neal’s dominant 3-year run from 200 through 2002 is one of the most dominant stretches in any player’s career in NBA history. He couldn’t be stopped in the paint by anybody or anything that they threw at him. One of the criticisms heard most often is that outside of 5 feet from the basket, Shaq was basically useless. I say if you cannot stop it, why would a team go away from what works?

In the 2000 playoffs, Shaq would lead the entire postseason in PPG and RPH with 30.7 and 15.4, respectively. In a tough 5-game first-round series vs. the Kings, Shaq dominated with 29.4 PPG and 17.4 RPG, which included a 32-point, 18-rebound performance in Game 5. Behind Shaq’s unstoppable post-game, the Lakers would take care of the Suns in 5 games in the second round and the Trail Blazers in 7 games in the Western Conference Finals. In the NBA Finals vs. the Pacers, Shaq was as good as he has ever been, with 38.0 PPG and 16.7 RPG to capture his first NBA title and Finals MVP.

10. Dwyane Wade - 2006

2006 NBA Playoff Stats: 28.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.2 SPG, 1.1 BPG

The 2006 season was just Dwyane Wade’s 3rd in the NBA, yet he had the weight of an organization on his shoulders. After they went out and got him Shaq, the Miami Heat knew this was their best chance at a title, with Dwyane Wade entering his 3rd year and already one of the better players in the NBA at the time. Wade would lead the Heat to a place they had never been before as a team.

In 23 playoff games in 2006, Dwyane Wade scored less than 20 points just one time. He had 11 30-point games, and 2 40-point games on this playoff run as well. As the playoffs went on and the pressure grew, Wade only responded with better and better play on the court. Miami advanced to the NBA Finals, where it all came to a head for Wade. After falling down 2-0 in the series against Dallas, Wade scored 42, 36, 43, and 36 points over the next 4 games to take home the title for Miami. He was named Finals MVP at just 24 years old and was already considered Miami’s greatest player.

9. Larry Bird - 1984

1984 NBA Playoff Stats: 27.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.3 SPG, 1.2 BPG

In 1981, Larry Bird won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. He lost out on the Finals MVP that season to teammate Cedric Maxwell. When he won his 2nd title with Boston in 1984, he left no doubt as to who the best player on the court was. Bird was named the MVP of the 1984 regular season as he led the Celtics to 62 wins and the best record in basketball. He would save his best performances for the biggest games in the playoffs.

Bird did everything for Boston on the court in the 1984 playoffs. He had 7 games with more than 30 points, 15 games with more than 10 rebounds, and 4 games with more than 10 assists. In the NBA Finals, Bird would face off with his rival Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. Bird averaged 27.4 PPG and 14.0 RPG in the Finals to win his 2nd NBA championship and his first Finals MVP award.

8. Dirk Nowitzki - 2011

2011 NBA Playoff Stats: 27.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

By the time 2011 came, all Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks knew was pain and heartache in the NBA playoffs. He had led the Mavericks to the 2006 NBA Finals and even grew a 2-game lead in the series before collapsing in the final 4 games. In 2007, Nowitzki was the MVP of the league and led the Mavericks to the best record in basketball. Unfortunately, Nowitzki would falter in the first round, and the Mavericks lost to the 8 seeded Golden State Warriors.

When the 2011 NBA playoffs came around, Nowitzki would not be denied that elusive NBA championship. In the playoffs, Nowitzki went through the Portland Trail Blazers with Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge, the 2-time defending champion Lakers, and the Kevin Durant-led Thunder. In the Finals, Dirk would take on the newly-formed Big 3 of the Miami Heat with LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. After falling down 2-1, Nowitzki went on a tear to claim the final 3 games for Dallas and win their first NBA championship in franchise history. He was named Finals MVP with 26.0 PPG and 9.7 RPG.

7. LeBron James - 2012

Playoff Stats: 30.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.7 BPG

In 2012, LeBron James was coming off his second career NBA Finals loss and easily the biggest blemish on his legendary career. He melted down in the 2011 Finals to the Dallas Mavericks, and his greatness was called into question. James responded with an MVP season for the Miami Heat and led the team to 46 wins on the year. What happened next in the NBA playoffs will be in the history books forever.

James and the Heat first began their 2012 playoff run with an easy 5-game series victory over the New York Knicks. In a 2nd-round battle with the Pacers, James led the Heat to victory in 6 games with 30.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 2.7 SPG. He was finally able to conquer the Boston Celtics in 7 games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the stage was set for an NBA Finals matchup with Kevin Durant and the Thunder. James took over the series and averaged 28.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 7.4 APG. It would be James’ shining moment as he claimed his first NBA title and Finals MVP award.

6. Tim Duncan - 2003

2003 NBA Playoff Stats: 24.7 PPG, 15.4 RPG, 5.3 APG, 0.6 SPG, 3.3 BPG

Known as the Big Fundamental, Tim Duncan was probably the least flashy superstar in NBA history. His offensive game could almost lull you to sleep, and he prided himself on his defensive efforts, which have never been sexy to an NBA fan. By the time 2003 came along, Duncan was already a champion, Finals MVP, and MVP for the San Antonio Spurs as they were headed toward a dynasty. The 2003 season would begin the talks of Duncan as the best power forward ever.

During the regular season, Duncan was named the MVP for the 2nd time in his young career. Duncan would lead the Spurs to victories over the Suns, Mavericks, and the three-peat Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe and Shaq. Duncan and the Spurs would meet Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals, where Duncan could not be stopped. In 5 out of 6 games, Duncan would grab over 15 rebounds and over 20 rebounds twice. His most impressive performance came in Game 6 when he closed out the series with 21 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and 8 blocked shots. Duncan was named Finals MVP for the 2nd time and was well on his way to becoming one of the best players in league history.

5. Michael Jordan - 1993

Playoff Stats: 35.1 PPG, 6.7 APG, 6.0 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.9 BPG

As the 1993 NBA season began, Michael Jordan was already established as the best player in the world. He was coming off back-to-back NBA titles, and Finals MVP award wins. Yet, Michael Jordan was still hungry for more, a mentality that is now etched in stone as far as NBA lore goes. Jordan used any and everything he possibly could to motivate him to win, but at the end of the day, he was just the ultimate competitor and could never have enough of the taste of victory.

The 1993 season ended with the Bulls winning 57 games, but Jordan missed out on the MVP to Charles Barkley. Jordan used it as fuel as the Bulls swept the Hawks in the first round, and Jordan averaged 34.3 PPG for the series. The Bulls swept the Cavaliers in round 2 as well, with Jordan leading the way at 32.2 PPG. After a win over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the stage was set for Jordan and Barkley to meet in the NBA Finals. Jordan proceeded to have the highest-scoring Finals series ever with 41.0 PPG as the Bulls beat the Suns in 6 games. Jordan claimed his 3rd straight Finals MVP award and was well on his way to being the GOAT.

4. Hakeem Olajuwon - 1994

1994 NBA Playoff Stats: 28.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 4.0 BPG

In 1994, the NBA was wide open with Michael Jordan walking away from the game to pursue a career in baseball. The only question now was who was going to step up and claim the throne with MJ out of the picture. This is where Hakeem Olajuwon answered the call and had one of the best seasons for any player ever. Olajuwon would not only be named the MVP of the league but the Defensive Player of the Year as well. The Rockets won 58 games and headed to the NBA playoffs with a head of steam.

The Rockets would take down the Suns, Trail Blazers, and Jazz en route to the NBA Finals in 1994 and were in for a date with Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks. Olajuwon would not only step up in the series’ biggest moments, but he would lead both teams in scoring for the entire 7 games it took to find a winner. Olajuwon and the Rockets took Game 7 90-84 behind Hakeem’s 25 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks. Olajuwon was named Finals MVP with 26.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 3.9 BPG.

3. Shaquille O’Neal - 2001

2001 NBA Playoff Stats: 30.4 PPG, 15.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.4 SPG, 2.4 BPG

In the early 2000s, the best and most dominant player in the NBA was Shaquille O’Neal by a fairly wide margin. In 2000, Shaq led the Lakers to their first NBA championship since the 80s while being named both the MVP and Finals MVP. He was virtually impossible to stop in the paint, even as teams desperately double-teamed him and hacked him to send him to the foul line. The reign for Shaq continued in 2001 with the Lakers in one of the most dominant playoffs runs in history.

The Lakers cruised into the playoffs as the team to beat, and as the playoffs progressed, they looked unbeatable. The Lakers would sweep their first 3 opponents, which included the Mavericks, Kings, and Spurs. This set up a matchup with league MVP Allen Iverson and the 76ers in the NBA Finals. Iverson and the 76ers took Game 1 from the Lakers but stood no chance for the next 4 games against O’Neal and the Lakers. They won the series in 5 games behind Shaq’s Finals MVP performance of 33.0 PPG, 15.8 RPG, and 3.4 BPG.

2. LeBron James - 2016

2016 NBA Playoff Stats: 26.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 7.6 APG, 2.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG

You can probably take any season from LeBron James in the 2010s and insert it in this spot on the list. Any team James was on was almost a certainty to make the NBA Finals as he advanced to 8 of them in the decade alone. He led teams who had no business competing for an NBA title to the brink of greatness in Cleveland which all culminated in one of the greatest Finals performances ever in 2016.

The Cavaliers were coming off an NBA Finals berth in 2015, in which they lost to the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers went right back to the Finals, led by James against the Warriors, who just went 73-9 in the regular season. The Cavaliers went down 3-1, and all hope looked lost until James tapped into a level we had never seen before. James led a charge that saw the Cavs win 3 straight games to snatch their first NBA title in team history. James was named the Finals MVP with 29.7 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 8.9 APG, 2.6 SPG, and 2.3 BPG

1. Michael Jordan - 1991

1991 NBA Playoff Stats: 31.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 8.4 APG, 2.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Any of Michael Jordan’s 6 NBA title runs could have qualified for this list. Jordan is the NBA’s greatest playoff performer, but it was all rooted in failure before 1991. Before his 1st NBA title, Jordan had been so close yet so far to achieving everything there was to accomplish in the NBA. He was beaten and bruised by the likes of the Pistons and Celtics in the 80s to the point that something snapped in him. Jordan took an entire year bulking up and becoming the machine we know today, and once he started winning, he never stopped.

Jordan went into the NBA playoffs with 1 goal in mind; take care of business against the Detroit Pistons, who had beaten him up and cost him championships for the past few seasons. Jordan would exact his revenge on Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals, obliterating them in a 4-game sweep. From there, his sights were set on the championship that had eluded him forever. In the Finals, Jordan had the best series of his career, winning his 1st title and beating the Lakers in 5 games. Jordan was named Finals MVP with 31.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 11.4 APG, 2.8 SPG, and 1.4 BPG. His defensive switch onto Magic Johnson and all-around game kickstarted the greatest career in NBA history with his first Finals win and first Finals MVP.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next