Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery.
No name is being given at this time.
The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry.Close
Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery.
Fire, EMS, and Police are also on the scene.
7News is on the scene working to get more information. Refresh this story for updates.
