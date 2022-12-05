ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery

By John Lynch, D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kE1Ha_0jXsuwmj00

UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery.

No name is being given at this time.

The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry.

Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AngYw_0jXsuwmj00

Fire, EMS, and Police are also on the scene.

7News is on the scene working to get more information. Refresh this story for updates.

Samuel Garcia
6d ago

That boy that got killed was a family friend!!! We all loved him!! He was so young and Jason St wanted the American dream!!!! He even just had a child born not long ago!! Our heart goes out to his girl and children!!!

