Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
Charlotte FC closing in on Argentine forward Enzo Copetti
Charlotte FC are on the verge of adding another Designated Player (DP) forward in the form of Racing Club's Enzo Copetti, sources have told 90min. First reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, a source with knowledge of the situation has told 90min that CLTFC and Racing are in agreement on a fee believed to be in the region of $6m. It's understood most contractual details have also been ironed out, with only the player's medical and a few procedural hurdles left to overcome.
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports
DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
MLS clubs pay tribute following passing of Grant Wahl
The US soccer world was rocked on Friday with the tragic news of the passing of renowned journalist Grant Wahl. Wahl was one of the most prominent media members in US soccer history, a veteran of multiple major tournaments across the men's and women's game, and a key pillar in growing the game in North America.
US Soccer to host 2023 SheBelieves cup ahead of the Women's World Cup
U.S. Soccer will host the eighth annual SheBelieves Cup from February 16 to February 22.
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Zack Steffen discusses USMNT World Cup roster omission
US men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen discussed his shocking omission from Gregg Berhalter’s 26-player World Cup roster, “I was shocked, I was mad."
MLS teams with open DP spots ahead of the 2023 season
As the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaches, several teams are looking to sign a Designated Player. Per league rules, a team can only hold three DPs at a time. The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, with the club bearing financial responsibility for the amount of compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge. Designated Players may be new players signed to MLS via the Allocation Ranking List or the Discovery Process, or they may be re-signed existing players on a club's roster.
Man City 1-1 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as points shared at Etihad Stadium
Player ratings from the WSL Manchester derby between Man City & Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium.
Tottenham 0-2 West Ham - WSL: Player ratings as Hammers win London derby
Player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 West Ham in the WSL.
Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal WSL: Player ratings as Gunners see off spirited Villans
Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal WSL: Player ratings as Gunners see off spirited Villans.
Concacaf president Victor Montagliani addresses 2024 Copa America 'speculation'
Concacaf president Victor Montagliani has been guarded in his response to 2024 Copa America rumors.
Necaxa signs midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin
Liga MX side Necaxa has signed midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin, ahead of the 2023 Clausura. The player kicked off his professional career with Liga MX’s Pumas in 2012, working his way through the academy to reach his debut with the senior team against Club America on March 19. He recorded seven goals and seven assists in 180 appearances for Pumas, before going on to see loan stints with Chivas de Guadalajara and Santos Laguna.
England 1-2 France: Player ratings as Kane misses penalty in quarter-final exit
Match report and player ratings from England's World Cup quarter-final against France
Bukayo Saka discusses World Cup Golden Boot chances
Bukayo Saka isn't thinking about winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's preferred destination; Real Madrid want Garnacho
The latest transfer rumours, including Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and more.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0