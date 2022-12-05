ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

Comments / 0

97 Rock

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

Fatal crash blocking intersection in Grant County now cleared

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A deadly crash was blocking south Adams Road and west Baseline Road near George. It has since cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed until further notice for operations and investigation. They advised taking alternate routes until the scene is clear.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Two Quincy men killed in Tuesday morning wreck near George

CORRECTION — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now again says five people were in the involved pickup truck. Three of the occupants were initially identified and listed in the investigative report. “Two other occupants of the truck were not yet identified as the deputy was attempting to find...
QUINCY, WA
AccuWeather

Freezing fog a major factor in 30-vehicle pileup; at least 3 injured

The central Washington pileup forced a closure of Interstate 90 for up to 12 hours, while freezing conditions caused accidents across the state. Three people in central Washington were sent to local hospitals Wednesday morning after multiple collisions involving at least 30 vehicles near the town of Kittitas. According to the Washington State Patrol, at least 12 semi-trucks and 18 other vehicles were involved in the pileup that took place in frigid, foggy conditions.
KITTITAS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

2 dead, 3 injured in collision Tuesday morning near George

GEORGE — Grant County deputies are on scene of a collision near George that has left two people dead. The collision occurred on Adams Road South, south of South Frontage Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The wreck involves a passenger car with two occupants and a pickup...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Killed, Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near George

Two people were killed and five others injured following a two-vehicle collision in Grant County this morning. Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the accident took place just before 7:00 a.m. on Adams Road just south of Interstate-90 east of George. "A vehicle carrying two occupants...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Late Adams County sheriff's K9 known as 'the dog you don't mess with or run from' hailed as unforgettable ally

OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months

An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May will serve nine months in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day. Torres was tracked down about...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man in attempted carjacking in Moses Lake to serve 3.5 years in prison

MOSES LAKE — A convicted felon who attempted to carjack a vehicle with children in the back seat in May in Moses Lake was sentenced Monday to 3.5 years in prison. Salvador E. Harguindeguy, 32, was found guilty during a bench trial of second-degree robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Judge Tyson Hill found Harguindeguy not guilty of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Freezing fog advisory in effect; more snow on the way for Yakima Valley

Freezing fog was causing poor visibility and slippery conditions on area roadways Wednesday morning, with a 30-vehicle collision east of Ellensburg closing a portion of Interstate 90. Eastbound I-90 is closed at Kittitas exit 115, 5 miles east of Ellensburg, with an estimated reopening at 4 p.m., WSDOT said. A...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School

Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school. On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School." The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a...
goodfruit.com

Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center

In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry

WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
WILBUR, WA

