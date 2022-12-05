Read full article on original website
I-90 reopens after crash involving 18 cars, 12 semitrucks near Kittitas amid freezing fog
KITTITAS, Wash. — Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed 16 miles east of Ellensburg for much of Wednesday due to a 30-vehicle crash likely caused by freezing fog and low visibility, troopers and fire officials said. Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation crews began working to close...
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
Man trapped in crushed vehicle ‘invisible’ from road found by Kittitas County deputy
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was badly injured and trapped in his car, which had crashed in a spot that deputies said was invisible from the road, was rescued with the help of a tenacious Kittitas County deputy. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Ellensburg police received a...
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
Fatal crash blocking intersection in Grant County now cleared
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A deadly crash was blocking south Adams Road and west Baseline Road near George. It has since cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed until further notice for operations and investigation. They advised taking alternate routes until the scene is clear.
UPDATE: Two Quincy men killed in Tuesday morning wreck near George
CORRECTION — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now again says five people were in the involved pickup truck. Three of the occupants were initially identified and listed in the investigative report. “Two other occupants of the truck were not yet identified as the deputy was attempting to find...
Freezing fog a major factor in 30-vehicle pileup; at least 3 injured
The central Washington pileup forced a closure of Interstate 90 for up to 12 hours, while freezing conditions caused accidents across the state. Three people in central Washington were sent to local hospitals Wednesday morning after multiple collisions involving at least 30 vehicles near the town of Kittitas. According to the Washington State Patrol, at least 12 semi-trucks and 18 other vehicles were involved in the pileup that took place in frigid, foggy conditions.
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
2 dead, 3 injured in collision Tuesday morning near George
GEORGE — Grant County deputies are on scene of a collision near George that has left two people dead. The collision occurred on Adams Road South, south of South Frontage Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The wreck involves a passenger car with two occupants and a pickup...
Two Killed, Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near George
Two people were killed and five others injured following a two-vehicle collision in Grant County this morning. Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the accident took place just before 7:00 a.m. on Adams Road just south of Interstate-90 east of George. "A vehicle carrying two occupants...
Man who lit fire inside Wenatchee Target store sentenced to 9 months in jail
WENATCHEE — A man who lit a fire inside the Wenatchee Target store in in May was sentenced Monday to nine months in jail. Anthony Torres, 22, pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree arson. A trial date had been set for Tuesday prior to his guilty plea, according to court records.
Late Adams County sheriff's K9 known as 'the dog you don't mess with or run from' hailed as unforgettable ally
OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months
An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May will serve nine months in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day. Torres was tracked down about...
Man in attempted carjacking in Moses Lake to serve 3.5 years in prison
MOSES LAKE — A convicted felon who attempted to carjack a vehicle with children in the back seat in May in Moses Lake was sentenced Monday to 3.5 years in prison. Salvador E. Harguindeguy, 32, was found guilty during a bench trial of second-degree robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Judge Tyson Hill found Harguindeguy not guilty of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
Freezing fog advisory in effect; more snow on the way for Yakima Valley
Freezing fog was causing poor visibility and slippery conditions on area roadways Wednesday morning, with a 30-vehicle collision east of Ellensburg closing a portion of Interstate 90. Eastbound I-90 is closed at Kittitas exit 115, 5 miles east of Ellensburg, with an estimated reopening at 4 p.m., WSDOT said. A...
First Alert Weather – A dry and sunny Wednesday is on the way, with snow to wintry mix expected early Thursday – Jason
A chilly start to your Wednesday tomorrow, with icy roads and possible fog throughout our areas. Tomorrow’s highs will be right around the freezing point, with sunshine and dry conditions continuing. We have snow to wintry mix on the way starting early Thursday. We’ll see quick early snow in...
Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School
Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school. On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School." The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a...
Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center
In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
Inside The Grisly Murder Of Mackenzie Cowell At The Hands Of Her Serial Killer-Obsessed Classmate
In 2010, 17-year-old Mackenzie Cowell fell victim to a disturbed classmate named Christopher Scott Wilson who had a morbid fascination with murder and a tattoo of Hannibal Lecter on his arm. Mackenzie Cowell was a 17-year-old cosmetology student in Wenatchee, Washington. On Feb. 9, 2010, she left class for a...
