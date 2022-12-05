Read full article on original website
Related
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
Casemiro reacts to Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil midfielder Casemiro speaks of his regret at seeing his country exit the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Morocco stun Portugal to advance to World Cup semi-finals
How social media reacted to Morocco's stunning World Cup win against Portugal.
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Mesut Ozil hits out at media over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Mesut Ozil hits out at the media for their recent portrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Will Kylian Mbappe play for France vs England?
Questions have been raised over Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarter-final against England, so will he play?
France predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup semi-final
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup semi-final against Morocco.
Jordan Henderson responds to England's World Cup exit
England's Jordan Henderson offers his thoughts on England's World Cup defeat against France.
Who will Argentina face in the World Cup semi finals?
Who Argentina will face in the semi finals of the 2022 World Cup after victory in the quarter finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on bench for Portugal's World Cup quarter-final vs Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as a substitute once again for Portugal's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Saturday afternoon.
How can England win the 2026 World Cup?
A look at the process England will have to go through to find glory at the 2026 World Cup
90min's definitive World Cup power rankings: Semi-finals
90min's definitive World Cup power rankings for the semi-final stage.
World Cup team of the round: Quarter-finals
90min's team of the round from the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals.
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
Harry Kane's penalty miss against France leaves England legacy in limbo
Harry Kane is now England's record goalscorer - so why is his legacy still so checkered?
Foden, Saka, Sterling & Mount: Who should England start vs France?
A look at who, out of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount, could and should start for England against France in the 2022 World Cup quarter final
Gary Neville fumes at 'joke of a referee' after England World Cup exit
Gary Neville vents at 'joke of a referee' Wilton Sampaio after England's World Cup elimination at the hands of France.
Didier Deschamps and Olivier Giroud respond as France reach World Cup semi-finals
France manager Didier Deschamps and striker Olivier Giroud speak to the media after beating England in the World Cup.
Has an African side reached the World Cup semi finals before?
How Morocco's historic performance at the 2022 World Cup compares to other famous campaigns from African sides.
