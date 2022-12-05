ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporium, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

One dead, one hospitalized after central PA crash

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Thursday night crash in Clinton County has left one dead and sent another to the hospital. According to state police, a 20-year-old and his 21-year-old passenger were driving north on Nittany Valley Drive around 21:50 p.m. As the pair was driving around a left-hand curve at a high […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wesb.com

Angelica Teen Charged with Evidence Tampering in Belmont Burglary

An Angelica teen was charged with evidence tampering Thursday. New York State Police charged the 16-year-old with felony concealing/destroying evidence. The charge stemmed from the teen allegedly tampering with evidence in the case of 28-year-old Cody A Hogue, who was charged with multiple felonies in a Belmont burglary on Nov 30.
BELMONT, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Wanted Fugitives

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Amity-based State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department solve home invasion cases. Read full arrest report

The victims were all reportedly part of the Amish community. Based on local reports, two men have been staging home invasion style robberies in Livingston and Allegany Counties since July of this year. Livingston County Sheriff Investigators have been pursuing the violent burglars since. The duo attacked in Allegany County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Derrick City Put out Chimney Fire

The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out a chimney fire late Friday night. Derrick City, Station 8 in Rew and Station 9 in Otto Twp found flames showing from the chimney with smoke inside the structure. The fire was able to be contained to the chimney and wood stove and extinguished rather quickly.
DERRICK CITY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death

WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting Two Corrections Officers

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing charges for reportedly assaulting two corrections officers. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Uriah Craddock, on December 1, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office. According to a criminal...
erienewsnow.com

State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Curwensville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Drug Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges Monday during colloquy court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Nicholas Chase Hecei, 22, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, and felony...
CURWENSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy