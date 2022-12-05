Read full article on original website
One dead, one hospitalized after central PA crash
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Thursday night crash in Clinton County has left one dead and sent another to the hospital. According to state police, a 20-year-old and his 21-year-old passenger were driving north on Nittany Valley Drive around 21:50 p.m. As the pair was driving around a left-hand curve at a high […]
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
Angelica Teen Charged with Evidence Tampering in Belmont Burglary
An Angelica teen was charged with evidence tampering Thursday. New York State Police charged the 16-year-old with felony concealing/destroying evidence. The charge stemmed from the teen allegedly tampering with evidence in the case of 28-year-old Cody A Hogue, who was charged with multiple felonies in a Belmont burglary on Nov 30.
GANT: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Wanted Fugitives
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1,...
Driver that caused multi-vehicle crash in State College charged, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a closure on one of State College’s busiest roads was charged. Four vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in the accident Tuesday that had left South Atherton Street closed for hours, according to State College Police Department. Police said that 28-year-old […]
Amity-based State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department solve home invasion cases. Read full arrest report
The victims were all reportedly part of the Amish community. Based on local reports, two men have been staging home invasion style robberies in Livingston and Allegany Counties since July of this year. Livingston County Sheriff Investigators have been pursuing the violent burglars since. The duo attacked in Allegany County...
Derrick City Put out Chimney Fire
The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out a chimney fire late Friday night. Derrick City, Station 8 in Rew and Station 9 in Otto Twp found flames showing from the chimney with smoke inside the structure. The fire was able to be contained to the chimney and wood stove and extinguished rather quickly.
State police searching for stolen pickup truck from Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information regarding a Chevrolet truck that was stolen from a Reynoldsville man. Sometime between Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:45 a.m., a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 7700 block of Route 28 in Warsaw Township, according to the […]
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death
WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting Two Corrections Officers
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing charges for reportedly assaulting two corrections officers. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Uriah Craddock, on December 1, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office. According to a criminal...
Allegany County priest placed on administrative leave following complaint
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A priest in Allegany County has been placed on administrative leave following a claim that he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The Rev. F. Patrick Melfi will remain on leave during the investigation, the Diocese of Buffalo said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The complaint was made to the diocese.
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
‘There’s definitely positive signs’: Teen paralyzed after she was hit by a drunk driver makes progress at ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabby Kranock was supposed to be enjoying her senior year of high school, but for the last three months, she’s been in the hospital. Kranock, an 18-year-old from Cuba, N.Y., continues her road to recovery after being hit by a car back in September. The collision left her partially paralyzed. Kranock […]
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property found after police arrest State College man
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police arrested a 41-year-old man for trespassing two apartments on the same night in November. State College Police said on Nov. 23 around 8:47 p.m. they responded to trespassing in progress at an apartment on South Burrowes Street. The woman told police she return home from Thanksgiving Break […]
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
GANT: Curwensville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Drug Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges Monday during colloquy court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Nicholas Chase Hecei, 22, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, and felony...
