Cold front could bring wet weather to San Francisco's SantaCon
If you're planning to join the parade of drunken bearded people during San Francisco's SantaCon, be sure to stuff an umbrella into your toy bag.
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
Cypress Lawn Arboretum is a tribute to San Francisco’s beloved Monterey cypress
"The tree literally gave roots and ground to the establishment of the city."
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
The country’s best ice rink is in the Bay Area but not at Union Square, according to Yelp
A total of three Bay Area ice rinks ranked among 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
At Least 1 Dead In Collision In South Hayward
HAYWARD (BCN) At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The collision was reported at 7:50 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. No other details were immediately available, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
California university decides to shut down historic railroad for good
"One of the most unusual small railroads anywhere" is gone forever.
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
‘Far more than just a bar crawl’: San Francisco SantaCon explained
We've got answers - and a direct line to Santa.
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
San Francisco restaurant could be sold and demolished for housing
The restaurant almost closed in 2019.
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
Motorcyclist dies in San Francisco collision, police say
A man driving a motorcycle died Wednesday morning in a collision with another vehicle, officials said.
These Bay Area restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
