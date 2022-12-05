ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, KY

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southeast,. southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving...
NORMAN, OK
A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
RIALTO, CA

