When you visit the Golden Arches, what’s your go-to order? Are you all about the McNuggets? Are you a Big Mac ride-or-die? Are you currently getting your fill of McRibs, now that it’s been announced that they’re on their “farewell tour”? Or is it always a McMuffin or two for you, at all hours of the day? (These are all just a few of the most iconic fast food menu items of all time .)

Though it may seem like every McDonald’s menu item is a winner, the company has actually tested out lots of foods over the years that failed to make the cut. Among other things, they experimented with spaghetti in the ‘70s; pizza in 1989; hot dogs and lobster rolls in the ’90s; and fried chicken wings in 2013 - none of which caught on. (The chain has certainly had its share of the biggest food and drink flops in recent history .)

Many burger variations also famously went down in flames: The McDLT, which allowed customers to assemble parts of the burger themselves but was scuttled because it depended on excessive Styrofoam packaging; the McLean Deluxe, which attempted to cash in on the ‘90s low-fat trend by replacing most of the beef fat with carrageenan (a kind of seaweed) but simply didn’t taste good; and their most famous flop of all, the higher-end Arch Deluxe, which the company infamously spent more than $200 million promoting, to no avail.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s customers keep coming back for a number of proven standbys. Interestingly, though, the most-ordered things on the menu vary from place to place. To compile a list of the favorite McDonald’s items in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by price-monitoring site Pricelisto.com , which used Google search volume data to find out which five were the most popular state by state. (See the states with the most McDonald’s .)

Click here to see the top 5 McDonald’s menu items in every state

Perhaps not surprisingly, the favorite item in the majority of states is the chain’s emblematic Big Mac. The states that don’t put it at No. 1 might get up earlier in the day, because their favorite is the most famous McDonald’s breakfast item - the Egg McMuffin.

Alabama

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Iced coffee

> 5th favorite item: McRib

Alaska

> Favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 2nd favorite item: Big Mac

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McDouble

> 5th favorite item: McRib

Arizona

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Sausage McMuffin

Arkansas

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Iced coffee

California

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McFlurry

> 5th favorite item: McRib

Colorado

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McRib

> 4th favorite item: McChicken

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Connecticut

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McFlurry

Delaware

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Florida

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Georgia

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Hawaii

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Idaho

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Illinois

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Indiana

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Iowa

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

> 5th favorite item: McRib

Kansas

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Iced coffee

Kentucky

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Iced coffee

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Louisiana

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McRib

> 4th favorite item: McDouble

> 5th favorite item: McChicken

Maine

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Maryland

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Massachusetts

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McFlurry

> 5th favorite item: McRib

Michigan

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Minnesota

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Mississippi

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McDouble

> 5th favorite item: Iced coffee

Missouri

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Montana

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Nebraska

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Nevada

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Sausage McMuffin

New Hampshire

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

New Jersey

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

New Mexico

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McRib

> 4th favorite item: McChicken

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

New York

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: McChicken

> 3rd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McFlurry

North Carolina

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Iced coffee

> 5th favorite item: McRib

North Dakota

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

> 5th favorite item: McRib

Ohio

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: McChicken

> 3rd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Oklahoma

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Iced coffee

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Oregon

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Pennsylvania

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Rhode Island

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McFlurry

> 5th favorite item: McRib

South Carolina

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Iced coffee

South Dakota

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Tennessee

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Texas

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Iced coffee

Utah

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McRib

> 4th favorite item: McChicken

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Vermont

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Virginia

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

Washington

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: McDouble

West Virginia

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Iced coffee

> 5th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

Wisconsin

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: McChicken

> 4th favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

> 5th favorite item: McRib

Wyoming

> Favorite item: Big Mac

> 2nd favorite item: Egg McMuffin

> 3rd favorite item: Chicken McNuggets

> 4th favorite item: McRib

> 5th favorite item: Sausage McMuffin

