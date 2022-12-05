Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 5

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Upgrades:

> AENA (ANNSF) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> Cie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> MGM Resorts (MGM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $50

> Murphy Oil (MUR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $56

> Novartis AG (NVS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

> Porsche (POAHY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $65

> United Airlines (UAL) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $67

Downgrades:

> Adecco S.A. (AHEXY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Burberry plc (BURBY) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities

> CIBC (CM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $74

> Danone (DANOY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

> Hyatt Hotels (H) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $136

> Imperial Oil (IMO) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Laredo Petroleum (LPI) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $69

> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital

> Orion Office REIT (ONL) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt lowered to $13

> Sachem Capital (SACH) assumed with a at EF Hutton; tgt lowered to $5

> Signature Bank (SBNY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $152

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $24

> Spire (SR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $69

> SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $186

> Terex (TEX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $46

> Unilever PLC (UL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

> Wabash Natl (WNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research; tgt $27

Others:

> Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $30

> Community Financial (TCFC) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $53

> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> F&G Annuities & Life (FG) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $22

> JetBlue Airways (JBLU) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $9

> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $13

> Primis Financial (FRST) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $13

> Rent-A-Center (RCII) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $40

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Sunstone Hotel (SHO) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10

> Synovus (SNV) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $44

> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $28

> United Therapeutics (UTHR) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $230

> Valley National (VLY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $14

> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70

> WesBanco Inc (WSBC) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $41

> Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $87

> Xenia Hotels (XHR) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $13

> Zions Bancorp (ZION) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $65

