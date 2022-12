The Ohio State women’s basketball team, off to an 8-0 start to the season with wins over Tennessee and at Louisville, is up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. The Buckeyes trail only No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 South Carolina, the defending national champions who received all 29 first-place votes. Ohio State is joined in the poll by several conference mates, including No. 4 Indiana, No. 14 Michigan, No. 16 Iowa and No. 20 Maryland.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO