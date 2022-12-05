What is Brock Boeser's Future with the Vancouver Canucks?

Media rumors say Vancouver Canucks right winger Brock Boeser's representatives received permission to talk to other teams about a possible trade.

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks could soon part ways with Brock Boeser. Although neither side would comment, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported management has given the 25-year-old winger's representatives permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade.

Boeser has been hampered by injuries since his rookie season in 2017-18 which has affected his goal production since last season. He was reportedly going to be a healthy scratch during Saturday's “Hockey Fights Cancer” game against the Arizona Coyotes before an injury to Dakota Joshua saw him reinserted into the lineup.

Before the news that Boeser would face the Coyotes, Friedman pointed out that Boeser's father, Duke, died in May after battling cancer and Parkinson's disease. Following the game, coach Bruce Boudreau said he was unaware of the theme of the game prior to scratching Boeser.

The Athletic's Thomas Drance reported the awkwardness of that situation wasn't tied to the club giving his camp permission to talk to other clubs. He believes the Canucks want to free up some salary cap space but also because things aren't working out for both sides.

This isn't the first time this season that Boeser has surfaced in the rumor mill. He's in the first season of a three-year contract with an annual salary of $6.65 million and lacks no-trade protection until July 1, 2024.

Boeser's youth and offensive skills will draw interest in the trade market despite his injury history and inconsistent play. Nevertheless, moving his contract before the March 3 trade deadline won't be easy considering most teams lack sufficient cap space to take on his contract. The Canucks might have to wait until the off-season when teams have more cap room and a willingness to add salary.