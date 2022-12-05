Read full article on original website
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Mark Wahlberg homes: ‘Entourage’ mansion lists for $28.5M, current estate cut to $79M
Home has been regularly featured in actor’s Instagram accounts.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Why Ireland Baldwin, Lily-Rose Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow claim famous parents didn't help their careers
A brand expert explained to Fox News Digital why stars such as Ireland Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp would claim their parents aren't the only reason they have successful careers.
Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split
It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’
It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Moving Into New FL Home With Help From Joaquim Valente Associate
Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new next-door neighbor ... and if you look closely enough, you can see she's actually getting a hand with the move from an associate of the jiu-jitsu coach who vacationed with her earlier this month. TB12's ex was spotted...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce
Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
New Details Emerge About Gisele Bündchen’s Jiu-Jitsu Instructor After Viral Vacation Pics
Gisele Bündchen was recently accompanied on a family trip to Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In recent weeks, many have speculated romantic ties between the pair. However, Valente’s joining Gisele and her kids on the trip is because he trains her and Tom Brady‘s kids.
Report: Video shows coyote dragging a toddler in California
A home security video shared by KTLA shows a coyote attacking a 2-year-old girl Friday.
Who Is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen Seen With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Following Tom Brady Divorce
Soaking up the sun. Gisele Bündchen was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her long-time martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, in photos obtained by Page Six. The trip comes nearly two weeks after she...
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Kids Emme, 14, Seraphina, 13, & Max, 10
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were seen Christmas tree shopping with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! The couple settled on a Balsam tree that the kids appeared to pick, which was seen loaded on top of a white Cadillac SUV in Santa Monica on Saturday, Dec. 3. This Christmas marks their first as a married couple, just four months after tying the knot in Vegas followed by a celebration outside of Savannah, Georgia with their friends in August.
SheKnows
Johnny Galecki’s Opulent Hollywood Hills Mansion Has a Glittery History of Celebrity Owners — & He’s Selling It For $11 Million
The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki has kept a relatively low profile over the last few years, but he’s making waves in the real estate market with the sale of his Hollywood Hills estate. He sold this glorious home with a major celebrity history for $11.1 million after seven years of ownership.
Jay-Z Once Featured This Massive NYC Penthouse in a Music Video. Now It Can Be Yours.
Manhattan’s newest pencil-thin condo towers may claim jaw-dropping views of leafy Central Park—but that’s mostly what owners get to see: the park. From the expansive twin roof decks of this dramatic 5,500-square-foot triplex penthouse, you can gaze at what they’re calling the “new” view of the city.
These Bay Area restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
SFGate
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights, and He’s Not Buying Them: ‘F— No! I’m Not Paying for My Own Stuff’
Ice Cube wants full control of the “Friday” film franchise, but he says Warner Bros. is standing in his way. Appearing on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Cube urged the studio to give him the rights to the franchise and rejected the possibility of buying the rights from the studio himself. Cube starred in and wrote three “Friday” movies, all of which were produced and distributed by New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. now owns New Line, so Cube can’t move forward on a fourth “Friday” movie without the studios’ blessing.
PHOTOS: The highs and lows of entertainment's 2022 comeback
After keeping the world at arm's length for roughly two years, the entertainment world could finally get more personal again in 2022.
Suffolk-Built Tommie and Thompson Hotels Win Los Angeles Business Council’s 52nd Annual Architechtural Award of Excellence
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, announced that its two Hollywood hotels, Tommie and Thompson, have won the Los Angeles Business Council’s (LABC) 52 nd Annual Architectural Award of Excellence in the Hospitality category. The project was honored at an award ceremony in Beverly Hills, hosted by the LABC on December 1. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005245/en/ Suffolk project Tommie & Thompson wins LABC Architectural Award of Excellence in Hospitality. (Photo: Business Wire)
