MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s basketball rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to cut it to two on Friday at North Central University before the Rams held on for a 75-69 victory in the UMAC opener for both teams. The Rams improve to 6-4 (1-0 UMAC), while the Cougars fall to 1-7 (0-1 UMAC).

MORRIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO