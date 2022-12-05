Read full article on original website
Bill DePhillips
2d ago
If Banks is fired and the show returns to ABC my wife & I will return as viewers. The present judges are fine. They are professional dancers and can pass on constructive criticism.
Reply(1)
34
BornTexan
2d ago
Tom Bergeron was your best host! And get back on regular network. So so many people won’t stream and don’t even have the extra money to pay for streaming
Reply(2)
21
SWRose
2d ago
This is a simple fix - #1 Go back to regular network TV #2 Get rid of Tyra and #3 Get some real Stars
Reply
34
Related
DWTS' Rumored To Make Big Changes With Tyra Banks And More For Next Season On Disney+
DWTS is rumored to be making big changes with host Tyra Banks, among other changes, next season.
talentrecap.com
All ‘DWTS’ Season 32 Rumors Decoded — Len Goodman’s Replacement, Tyra Banks Fired, ‘DWTS’ Returns to ABC?
Ever since Dancing With the Stars season 31 concluded, there has been tons of rumors about the upcoming season. These rumors include Len Goodman’s replacement, Tyra Banks leaving the show, and DWTS‘s decision to stay on Disney+. Buckle up for this whirlwind of rumored changes. Len Goodman’s Potential...
Women's Health
'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament Of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media. But not in the way fans would expect. The Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!
Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Women's Health
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Stop Freaking Out About Tom Bergeron’s Return to TV
Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner. But longtime fans are still hoping to see certain familiar faces back on their screens. Luckily, former host Tom Bergeron understood the request. Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner, but longtime fans are still hoping to...
AOL Corp
A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'
Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Were Just Taken Off the Air by ‘GMA’—Here’s if Their Affair Was a ‘Violation of Company Policy’
If you watch Good Morning America, you may have heard the rumors of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair and reports they cheated on their spouses for months before leaving their partners for each other. Robach and Holmes are two of several hosts on ABC’s morning news show, Good Morning America, alongside anchors like Cecilia Vega, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Robach joined Good Morning America as a correspondent in 2012 before becoming an anchor in 2014. Holmes joined as an anchor for ABC News in 2014 and served as a correspondent for Good Morning America when...
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Women's Health
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Cringe At Tyra Banks' Awkward Fail With Judge Len Goodman
An especially awkward moment happened recently when Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks made a comment that prompted some shade from head judge Len Goodman. It all went down during the Disney+ series’ Halloween night after Charli D’Amelio and her dance partner Mark Ballas listened to judges Len, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough's commentary on their Argentine tango.
Comments / 26