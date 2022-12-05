Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Related
Bellevue homeowner welcomes community participation in holiday tradition
The holiday season brings all the decorations. One homeowner in Bellevue wants the community to do more than just drive by and look, instead invites them to be a part of the tradition.
Westside Community Schools to honor longtime educator this weekend
On Saturday, Westside Community Schools will dedicate the floor of the high school's main gym to Dr. Jim Tangdall — a longtime educator, coach and superintendent.
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of missing woman Cari Allen raise money for search
Cari Allen, a 43-year-old Douglas County woman, has been missing for more than two weeks. For now, her family and friends are doing what they can to take care of what's left behind.
harlanonline.com
Paraprofessional fired from Harlan Community High School after outside incident
HARLAN — A former Harlan Community School District high school teacher associate — Ashley Joe Cibic, 35, of Harlan — was arrested Nov. 21 on several charges including controlled substance violation, two counts of unlawful possession prescription drugs, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
doniphanherald.com
Wrapped in goodness, Nebraska Diaper Bank offers essential service for area parents
Working as the executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank is a personal mission for Tegan Reed. At one point, Reed and her husband had four children under age 7, so they learned first-hand how expensive it is to buy diapers. Lots of diapers. “I had an understanding of how...
doniphanherald.com
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools proposing eligibility changes for student bus rides
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some kids attending Omaha Public Schools won’t be eligible to ride a bus to school if the district’s newest recommendations are implemented in the next school year. OPS families were notified Monday that the district was pushing for adjustments to student transportation policies as...
iheart.com
Two Adults, Four Kids Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Several people are hurt after being trapped in a house fire in North Omaha. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Vane Street in the Florence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two adults trapped inside the house. The adults suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital along with four kids. Multiple pets also died in the fire. The fire did about $125,000 worth of damage and the cause hasn't been determined.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits on the front line fighting against homelessness, food insecurity, and other needs for the underserved are concerned about what the new year will bring. The concern is about funding and if there will be enough to help the growing number of people in need. What...
WOWT
Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
KETV.com
15-year-old will stand trial in murder of 19-year-old Alon Reed
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Alon Reed sat in court detailing the moments before her son was shot nine times in her home. Alicia Sexton said someone entered, pointed a gun at her and demanded to know where Reed was. She said she told the masked intruder her...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'It's an annual tradition': KETV's Family Festival brings holiday cheer to downtown
A trolley full of families, sending them around downtown Omaha for the Annual KETV Family Festival. "We always come down here, you have to see the big tree. I mean, I've lived in Omaha my whole life, you have to," said Ami as she waits in line with her family at Durham.
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
