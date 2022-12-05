The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...

