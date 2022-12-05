ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
Terrifying moment three Florida teens wake up to find stranger lurking at the foot of their bed during father-daughter retreat - girls started filming 'in case they were killed' and caught creepy intruder fleeing

Footage showed the moment three Florida teens woke up to find a stranger lurking at the foot of their bed while at a father-daughter retreat. The teens were staying in a cabin at the Circle F dude ranch in Lake Wales when one woke up to find an unknown man right by her bed at 4am on November 4. One of them decided to record the man 'in case they were killed.'
Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A never before encountered incidentImage by Michael Kleinsasser from Pixabay. Most headlines include cobras or other types of venomous snakes starting with a victim that had died due to a snake bite, but in this rare and unique case, the snake had died from the bite of a human being. The bite of a cobra snake is lethal and if not administered the antidote against the venom, a person can die within hours.
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital

On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.

