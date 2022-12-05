Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking: 2-Year-Old Boy in New York Starved to Death After Father Passed Away From Heart Condition
Earlier this year, in upstate New York, a father and son were found dead in their home. The two-year-old reportedly died after his 59-year-old father passed away from a heart condition, leaving the boy with no way to survive. According to NBC News, David Conde Sr. and his namesake, David...
Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'
A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
Terrifying moment three Florida teens wake up to find stranger lurking at the foot of their bed during father-daughter retreat - girls started filming 'in case they were killed' and caught creepy intruder fleeing
Footage showed the moment three Florida teens woke up to find a stranger lurking at the foot of their bed while at a father-daughter retreat. The teens were staying in a cabin at the Circle F dude ranch in Lake Wales when one woke up to find an unknown man right by her bed at 4am on November 4. One of them decided to record the man 'in case they were killed.'
A 5-year-old boy was saved by his grandfather after a 10-foot python dragged him into a swimming pool
Beau Blake, 5, survived after being bitten and dragged into a pool by a python three times his size at his family home in Byron Bay, Australia.
‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Video Shows 25-Year-Old Beaten To Death While On Vacation With Friends
Details are emerging about the death of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old North Carolina woman who died on a trip to Mexico with friends.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!
Reddit users debate whether the mother was in the wrong for entering the property.
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
11-year-old runs inside burning home to save toddler sister
An 11-year-old boy in Maryland is being hailed as a hero after he ran into a burning apartment Tuesday to save his 2-year-old sister.
Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy
A never before encountered incidentImage by Michael Kleinsasser from Pixabay. Most headlines include cobras or other types of venomous snakes starting with a victim that had died due to a snake bite, but in this rare and unique case, the snake had died from the bite of a human being. The bite of a cobra snake is lethal and if not administered the antidote against the venom, a person can die within hours.
Family Pleads With Father To Bring Daughter Home Safe
Antar Jeter and Apsen JeterPhoto by(WLTX) Recently, the case of Aspen Jeter has been making headlines across the nation. Aspen Jeter is a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Sadly, it seems that her father may have had something to do with her disappearance.
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital
On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
