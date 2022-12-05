ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Magic Johnson says Celtics are ‘undeniably the best team in the NBA’

The Celtics are turning all kinds of heads as they blitz through the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record. They’re also fresh off a dominant 125-98 win over the Suns that wasn’t as close as the score seemed. Boston led Phoenix by as many as 45 points at multiple points in the third quarter, prompting both coaches to send in their bench players.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Celtics dump truck Suns in Chris Paul’s return

If there’s anything Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns want to forget, it’s the embarrassing Game 7 loss they suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks during the second round of last year’s playoffs. However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Boston Celtics don’t want anyone to forget anything, much less a playoff heartbreak.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team

OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
InsideTheHeat

Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster

TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
MIAMI, FL
News-Herald

Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles

The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time to turn things around. "I think you just got to get ready to play the next week and the next...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

NBA unveils new Maurice Podoloff trophy given to team with best regular-season record

The NBA has expressed quite a bit of interest in replicating elements of international soccer as a business model. The inspiration for a mid-season tournament, expected to come in the next few years, comes from the world of soccer as teams compete for several different trophies over the course of a year. In that vein, the NBA has introduced a number of new trophies recently, including Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVP awards named for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, respectively.
CBS News

Nike ends shoe deal with NBA player Kyrie Irving

Nike has ended its eight-year commercial relationship with professional basketball star Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets player recently ensnared in controversy after he posted a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Nike's move comes one month after the athletic apparel giant suspended its relationship with Irving over a...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy