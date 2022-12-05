Read full article on original website
An already lengthy injury list for the Colorado Avalanche just got longer. Not only that, but the team has lost another major name in Nathan MacKinnon, who left Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and won't return. Here's video where he took a shot on goal and was in some significant discomfort after.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are playing all three of their meetings within the span of roughly two weeks. The Wild beat the Oilers last week by a score of 5-3 in Minnesota in the second game of what’s now become a season-high four-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Wild in Edmonton on Friday and then they’ll hit the road to play in Minnesota on Monday.
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
A water main break is never a good thing. However, the Nashville Predators have won three straight games after a water main break forced the cancelation of two games, giving them an unexpected six-day break. After two overtime wins against the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils (Nov. 29 and Dec. 1), the Preds defeated the New York Islanders on Friday night (Dec. 2).
For the better part of two decades since the NHL instituted a salary cap, enjoying turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes were synonymous with feeling pretty good about making the playoffs. Dating to 2005-06, with lockout- and pandemic-related seasons excepted, 76% of teams in a playoff spot by the U.S. Thanksgiving...
Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University, co-author of Business the NHL Way. The NHL’s annual revenues have grown from well under $1 billion in 1994-95 to more than $5.2 billion at the end of the 2021-22 season. That 5X growth is notable, but perhaps more impressive is how the average NHL franchise value has reached $1B. That’s far behind the NFL ($4.1), NBA ($2.6B) and MLB ($2.3B), but isn’t too shabby for a league with seven teams in Canada, where the population is roughly one-tenth of the total in the U.S . Think of it. Each NHL team is now...
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
Those who have who have worked with Mercury center Brittney Griner throughout her basketball career expressed relief and gratitude that she is headed home to her family.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
