wglc.net
LaSalle Police seeks bike assembly volunteers
LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department is seeking volunteers to help assemble bicycles that were donated for the Christmas program. The police department asks that the bikes be assembled in a heated building in LaSalle. Any volunteers that would like to help out can contact the LaSalle Police Department.
wglc.net
New 730 area code coming to southern Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new 730 area code overlaying the current 618 area code will be introduced in southern Illinois next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission said Wednesday that the new area code addresses the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region and will be introduced after July 7. The commission says that starting on July 7, phone customers in the 618 area code may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 618 area code covers all or parts of 37 counties and includes Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.
wglc.net
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
wglc.net
Pritzker signs plan to eliminate debt in unemployment fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois has signed into law a measure that officials say will eliminate a $1.8 billion debt in the pandemic-battered account that pays out unemployment benefits.Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that an unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan. It was brokered by business and labor, as well as Democrats and Republicans. It pays off a $1.36 billion federal loan distributed to Illinois when COVID-19 shuttered businesses in 2020 and sent unemployment rates to 40-year highs. That loan’s retirement carried a $20 million interest payment due next fall.It also puts an additional $450 million into the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
