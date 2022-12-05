Read full article on original website
Related
10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December
NBA Rumors are starting to get interesting and it is just matter of time before we see a blockbuster trade.
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Short-handed Thunder In Loss to Grizzlies
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a valiant effort in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies but his 26 points was in vain as the Thunder ran out of juice in the fourth quarter.
Trae Young wore 'King of Broadway' shoes before a Knicks' blowout win, and NBA fans roasted him
Few players might as take as much joy driving a dagger into the New York Knicks’ heart as Trae Young. Since entering the NBA in 2018, the Atlanta Hawks’ star has developed a reputation for being a “Knick killer” of sorts — especially when he gets to play at Madison Square Garden.
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team
OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Utah Jazz
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Golden State Warriors veteran has three Lakers in his top-five list
Magic Johnson says Celtics are ‘undeniably the best team in the NBA’
The Celtics are turning all kinds of heads as they blitz through the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record. They’re also fresh off a dominant 125-98 win over the Suns that wasn’t as close as the score seemed. Boston led Phoenix by as many as 45 points at multiple points in the third quarter, prompting both coaches to send in their bench players.
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Celtics dump truck Suns in Chris Paul’s return
If there’s anything Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns want to forget, it’s the embarrassing Game 7 loss they suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks during the second round of last year’s playoffs. However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Boston Celtics don’t want anyone to forget anything, much less a playoff heartbreak.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Tries To Recruit Nikola Jovic To Root For Brazil In World Cup
It's no secret Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is a huge soccer fan. With the World Cup happening, Butler is rooting for Brazil. Butler even tried to recruit rookie teammate Nikola Jovic to cheer for Brazil. Jovic didn't budge, preferring to back his native Serbian team. Their candid exchange took...
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
Kevin Durant never lost a game against 344 NBA players.
RUMOR: Lakers nearly landed Terry Rozier last summer as part of Donovan Mitchell 3-team trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have been tearing it up of late. However, the fact that they have been slowly climbing in the standings out West has not prevented trade rumors from circling. As a matter of fact, their recent surge might have actually fueled the rumor mill even more. With...
NBA mascot tears down rim on trampoline dunk
Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks mascot, caused a disruption on Tuesday during a college basketball game between Wisconsin and Maryland at the Kohl Center.
Lakers Anthony Davis matches 21-year Kobe Bryant Lakers record amid mind-blowing stretch
Anthony Davis just forced his way into the MVP conversation on Sunday night after yet another mind-blowing performance against the Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been on a tear of late, but he’s taken it to a whole different level over his past two games. Davis...
Brittney Griner Release Should Appease Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem
WNBA star released from prison in Russia
Popculture
NBA Announcer Suffers Scary Medial Emergency On-Air
A longtime NBA announcer was on-air when he suffered a scary medical energy on Monday Night. Bob Rathbun, an announcer who calls Atlanta Hawks games for Bally Sports, was previewing the upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with co-host and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins. It was at that time when Rathbun, 68, collapsed and began to convulse (video can be found here). Medical personnel came to Rathbun's aid quickly, and the cames cut away, as mentioned by PEOPLE.
CBS Sports
NBA unveils new Maurice Podoloff trophy given to team with best regular-season record
The NBA has expressed quite a bit of interest in replicating elements of international soccer as a business model. The inspiration for a mid-season tournament, expected to come in the next few years, comes from the world of soccer as teams compete for several different trophies over the course of a year. In that vein, the NBA has introduced a number of new trophies recently, including Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVP awards named for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, respectively.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley says it's time for Miami Heat to 'start over'
"It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said, after Miami (11-14) fell to the 7-19 Pistons at home. "They got some contracts that...are no good. They need to start over. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that can get us some young guys, and start over."
On this day: 2nd-lowest score in Boston's history; Larry Bird, Antoine Walker triple-double
On this day in Boston Celtics history, in the very first NBA season of the storied franchise’s existence in 1946, the Celtics scored their second-lowest point total in franchise history in their 17th game of existence in the Basketball Association of America (BAA – a precursor league to the NBA). The ignominious honor came on the road in a 62-44 loss to the New York Knicks, the Celtics’ 14th loss of a very rough inaugural campaign for the franchise.
Comments / 0