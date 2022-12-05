ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team

OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
Magic Johnson says Celtics are ‘undeniably the best team in the NBA’

The Celtics are turning all kinds of heads as they blitz through the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record. They’re also fresh off a dominant 125-98 win over the Suns that wasn’t as close as the score seemed. Boston led Phoenix by as many as 45 points at multiple points in the third quarter, prompting both coaches to send in their bench players.
NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Celtics dump truck Suns in Chris Paul’s return

If there’s anything Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns want to forget, it’s the embarrassing Game 7 loss they suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks during the second round of last year’s playoffs. However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Boston Celtics don’t want anyone to forget anything, much less a playoff heartbreak.
NBA Announcer Suffers Scary Medial Emergency On-Air

A longtime NBA announcer was on-air when he suffered a scary medical energy on Monday Night. Bob Rathbun, an announcer who calls Atlanta Hawks games for Bally Sports, was previewing the upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with co-host and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins. It was at that time when Rathbun, 68, collapsed and began to convulse (video can be found here). Medical personnel came to Rathbun's aid quickly, and the cames cut away, as mentioned by PEOPLE.
NBA unveils new Maurice Podoloff trophy given to team with best regular-season record

The NBA has expressed quite a bit of interest in replicating elements of international soccer as a business model. The inspiration for a mid-season tournament, expected to come in the next few years, comes from the world of soccer as teams compete for several different trophies over the course of a year. In that vein, the NBA has introduced a number of new trophies recently, including Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVP awards named for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, respectively.
Charles Barkley says it's time for Miami Heat to 'start over'

"It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said, after Miami (11-14) fell to the 7-19 Pistons at home. "They got some contracts that...are no good. They need to start over. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that can get us some young guys, and start over."
On this day: 2nd-lowest score in Boston's history; Larry Bird, Antoine Walker triple-double

On this day in Boston Celtics history, in the very first NBA season of the storied franchise’s existence in 1946, the Celtics scored their second-lowest point total in franchise history in their 17th game of existence in the Basketball Association of America (BAA – a precursor league to the NBA). The ignominious honor came on the road in a 62-44 loss to the New York Knicks, the Celtics’ 14th loss of a very rough inaugural campaign for the franchise.
