ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Family of 3 on board plane that crashed into Gulf, Venice police say

By Dylan Abad, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hpza_0jXspnuN00

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities continue to search for the pilot of a small aircraft that crashed off the Florida coast Saturday with two other passengers on board.

According to Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, a small single-engine Piper Cherokee aircraft, rented and piloted by a 42-year-old man left the Venice Municipal Airport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with two other family members on board.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigns after internal affairs investigation

The aircraft never returned.

U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue crews along with local first responders searched for hours over the weekend before finding the aircraft about one-third of a mile into the ocean, just west of the airport. Authorities said the aircraft was about 15 feet underwater.

Around the same time of the crash investigation, recreational divers found the body of a woman who police later confirmed was related to the pilot. Search and rescue divers later found the body of a 12-year-old girl who was also related to the pilot. Authorities did not elaborate on their relationship.

As of the latest information, the 42-year-old pilot is still missing.

Rare December disturbance pops up in the Atlantic

“The search area is encompassing at least a five square mile search area just south of where the aircraft was found yesterday,” Thorpe said. “A lot of that is based off of the time, tides, currents, conditions, all that kind of stuff.”

Thorpe said the pilot did not signal a mayday.

The National Transportation Safety Board the plane’s wreckage would be taken to a warehouse in Jacksonville for examination after recovery.

Additional information was not released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

I-75 NB partly closed in Venice after fatal crash

VENICE, Fla — Interstate 75 is partly closed after a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Venice, according to a news release. The crash happened near Jacaranda Boulevard, which has been closed for an investigation, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say they are assisting the Florida Highway...
VENICE, FL
10NEWS

Deadly crash partially closes Causeway Boulevard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly motorcycle crash has partially closed the southbound lanes of Causeway Boulevard Saturday morning, Tampa police said. Police said they responded to the area of Causeway Boulevard and Maritime Boulevard around 11:44 a.m. Lanes will remain closed for several hours while the crash is under...
TAMPA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One person dead in Sarasota car crash

VENICE BEACH, Fla. — A car crash on I-75 near Jacaranda Blvd leaves one person dead. The accident occurred around 10:28 a.m. northbound of I-75. Multiple lanes are close as Florida Highway Patrol assesses the crash and removes the vehicles. The victim was pronounce dead at the scene. FHP...
SARASOTA, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment

I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash on Interstate 75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 10

Vehicle rollover causes the right lane to close on I-75 mile marker 119 on Corkscrew Road. Heavy traffic is expected. Roadblock on Eastbound University Plaza Drive in Gulf Coast Town Center due to car crash. One person was trapped and later rescued by San Carlos Park Fire Rescue. The victim...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Applying for FEMA Assistance if your Home is a Boat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you lived on a boat before and during Hurricane Ian and your boat sustained Hurricane damage, FEMA may be able to help. Houseboat residents of 26 counties are encouraged to apply for federal assistance. The designated counties are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee,...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

‘A Christmas miracle’: Sarasota children shop with law enforcement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)–One by one, children stepped off their bus and got ready for a “Christmas miracle.” Sarasota housing authority paired 150 of their kids with local law enforcement Saturday morning to shop for holiday gifts at Target. “It’s been great, said Sarasota High School SRO Paul Yonick. “The mother I’m with has 5 children.” […]
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family in Venice plane crash identified

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The family whose rented plane crashed into the Gulf shortly after takeoff from Venice Municipal Airport has been identified. The victims have been identified as Christian Kath, 42; his wife, Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12. The family was currently living in St. Petersburg, Fla., and previously resided in Australia, Lorraine Anderson, a spokeswoman for the City of Venice, released Tuesday.
VENICE, FL
iheart.com

Search Ends for Pilot in Deadly Crash

Four days after the crash of a rented Piper Cherokee that killed three members of a St. Petersburg family, the search has now been called off for the pilot, Christian Kath. He and his family were on their way back to Albert Whitted Airport from Venice, but data from the web site Flight Aware shows the plane only reached an altitude of 135 feet before it disappeared from radar. Pilot Jerrid Velte tells News Channel 8 he flies a similar single-engine plane out of Venice, and says taking off from a runway that ends right at the water can be very tricky. "You don't have any way of your brain knowing what's up or down, because you can't see the horizon. There's no boat lights. There's no city lights," Velte said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

121K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy