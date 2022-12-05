Read full article on original website
What NBA foes are saying about the Beam Team as Sacramento Kings embark on tough road trip
Some of the NBA’s biggest names are singing the praises of the Sacramento Kings as the Beam Team sets out on a tough six-game road trip.
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Golden State Warriors veteran has three Lakers in his top-five list
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team
OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
How Memphis Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler is learning patience from Ja Morant, Tyus Jones
Kennedy Chandler expected to play maybe 10 minutes Monday night against the Miami Heat. Even with the Memphis Grizzlies down four starters, the rookie guard was surprised he played 26 minutes. However, Chandler wasn’t surprised about his most memorable play in the Grizzlies’ 101-93 win over the Heat at FedExForum. As All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Heat drove to the basket in the fourth quarter, Chandler grabbed at the ball to rip it loose. ...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
I believe the New York Knicks should consider trading for Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Utah Jazz
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
Brown explains how Kings' presence went unfelt in loss to Bucks
The NBA season has many ups and downs and the Kings' 126-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum certainly was one of those low points. Sacramento (13-10) came into its game against the Bucks (18-6) winners of three straight games, with impressive wins over the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls, eliciting early playoff positioning conversations.
NBA Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Becoming The Best Team In The Western Conference
New Orleans has won all of its last five games with the latest coming against the Detroit Pistons.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022
If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Hornets Game
Paul George is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA unveils new Maurice Podoloff trophy given to team with best regular-season record
The NBA has expressed quite a bit of interest in replicating elements of international soccer as a business model. The inspiration for a mid-season tournament, expected to come in the next few years, comes from the world of soccer as teams compete for several different trophies over the course of a year. In that vein, the NBA has introduced a number of new trophies recently, including Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVP awards named for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, respectively.
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
James Harden headlines NBA players who become trade eligible December 15
After two months of NBA play, fans already have a general idea of who is competing for a championship and those who are battling for a higher draft pick. Either way, things are far from set in stone. That means that teams should be pursuing the final pieces of their puzzles in the 2022-23 season as the NBA trade deadline gets closer and closer.
