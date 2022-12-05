Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler’s Teen Daughters Wrote His Hilarious, F-Bomb Filled Acceptance Speech at 2022 Gotham Awards … Or Did They?
Adam Sandler is not the only comedian in his household. The actor claims he didn’t have time to write a speech for the 2022 Gotham Awards, where he won a Performance Tribute Award, so his two daughters wrote one for him. Sandler began, “I’ve been too busy to write a speech. So I told my daughter, Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, ‘I didn’t write a speech’ and they said phrases like ‘rude’ and ‘you’re mean’.” The Emmy winner continued to say that his daughters asked, “Can we write your speech, daddy?” He joked, “I said, ‘Absolutely, it’d be nice to see...
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Sylvester Stallone Confesses Bruce Willis Is 'Going Through Some Really Difficult Times' After Aphasia Diagnosis
Sylvester Stallone got candid about how his friend and former costar Bruce Willis is doing after he was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in a new interview, adding that Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
John Wayne Asked ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness 1 Question He Didn’t Want to Answer Before Working With Him
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne interviewed James Arness and asked him 1 question that the 'Gunsmoke' actor didn't want to answer honestly.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Jennifer Lawrence Said She Used to ‘Get Stoned’ With Her Co-Stars Before She Was ‘a Mom’
Jennifer Lawrence has seen quite a few changes since becoming a mom. Having a child has certainly hindered some of the fun activities she used to do with her castmates.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Said He Couldn’t Have Played Doc Adams Without 1 Man That ‘Scared the Hell out of Me’
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone played Doc Adams for 20 seasons, but the initial seedling of the character came from someone from his own life that initially scared him.
