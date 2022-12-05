ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

Luzerne man charged with raping woman held captive

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMpoQ_0jXspF5n00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LUZERNE — A Luzerne Borough man accused last month on allegations he held a woman against her will for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape related offenses.

Robert Betts, 59, of Main Street, was charged by detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and Luzerne Borough police of raping the woman inside his apartment in late October and early November, according to court records.

The woman escaped Betts’ apartment on Nov. 2 when she ran into a hair salon for help.

Investigators say the woman had facial injuries and her left eye was nearly swollen shut when she ran into the salon.

During an interview with investigators, the woman claimed she was homeless and Betts allowed her to stay in his apartment.

She alleged Betts continuously strangled her, threatened her with a knife and other items and punched her in the head not permitting her her leave his apartment for two weeks.

Investigators in court records say the woman reported Betts got onto his knees telling her he “loves her and was doing this out of love” and often referred to her as his “queen.”

She claimed Betts forced her to smoke crack cocaine and raped her, court records say.

After the alleged sexual assault, Betts told the woman to get dressed as they were going to a store.

She got dressed and managed to escape Betts’ apartment who chased her until she ran into the hair salon, court records say.

Investigators say they obtained surveillance footage allegedly showing Betts assaulting the woman.

A search warrant was served at Betts’ apartment where investigators seized six pipes commonly used to smoke illicit drugs, 11 packaged bags of suspected crack cocaine, bed sheets with suspected body fluid and blood stains, a pillow case with suspected blood stains, a shoe horn and a small wooden bat, court records say.

Betts was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, sexual assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple assault. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Catalytic converters stolen from five work vans

FORTY FORT — Forty Fort police reported catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles at two businesses Monday night into Tuesday morning. The vehicles were all Nissan NV 200 work vans, police said. Police said a neighboring police department, Swoyersville, is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles...
FORTY FORT, PA
Times Leader

A new Orloski’s Car Wash to be built in Kingston Township

KINGSTON TWP. — A new Orloski’s Car Wash is expected to open by late summer 2023 on the Memorial Highway in Kingston Township. Jerry Orloski, owner, said demolition of the existing building on the site will begin in February and construction will follow. He said he hopes to have the car wash open for business by the end of the summer.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

‘A cause near and dear to our hearts’

HANOVER TWP. — Inside Amvets Post 59 on Fellows Avenue sits a Christmas tree decorated not just with ornaments, but with words. “Socks,” “blankets,” “gloves,” just to name a few, are written on handmade ornaments adorning the tree. It’s more than just decoration: it’s...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Service of Lessons and Carols will be Dec. 18 in Shickshinny

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. First United Methodist Church, Route 11 and Butler Street, Shickshinny, will host its 15th Service of Lessons and Carols at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The service consists of Christmas-related Scripture readings alternating with choral anthems and Christmas carols. Choral music...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy