Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Related
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island. Walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades, Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of Christmas...
Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January
The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan's operations lost $77 million this year.
rimonthly.com
How and Where to Celebrate Hanukkah in Rhode Island
For those who may not be as familiar with the history of the widely celebrated Jewish holiday, the story of Hanukah begins around 166 BC when King Antiochus IV of the Greek Empire outlawed Judaism and defiled the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. In response, a small Jewish army known as the Maccabees led a successful rebellion against the Greeks. But when they returned to the Temple to relight the ritual candelabra (menorah), there was only enough oil left to last one day. Miraculously, it lasted eight. Today, Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah and commemorate the Maccabees’ victory with eight nights of menorah lightings and fried food (made with oil) consumption.
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
New Bedford Woman Tearfully Gets the Gift of Mobility Thanks to Dartmouth Family
Paul and Bernice Flanagan are no strangers to Fun 107's Holiday Wish Week. They have been enthusiastic donors to Holiday Wish families since Fun 107 first launched the program with the United Way of Greater New Bedford in 2015. "I try to listen to you guys as much as I...
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Valley Breeze
Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
9 displaced by Providence fire
Nine people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out at their Providence home early Wednesday morning.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOT to shift lanes on Route 138 West and open new Connector Road for traffic to Pell Bridge
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that during the week of December 12 that they will be changing the traffic patterns at the Pell Bridge Ramps project in Newport which will affect drivers on Route 138 West and Newport’s North End headed to the Pell Bridge and Downtown Newport.
Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early
Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
Fall River Family of 5 Living in Camper After House Fire Left Them Homeless [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. Every holiday season, Fun 107 teams up with The United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. These families have seen hardship and have experienced heartache, and they need a helping hand. Thanks to heartfelt nominations, we have...
East Providence teen honored for saving woman’s life
The East Providence High School junior was working at a local restaurant when she noticed one of her regulars acting strangely.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
1 displaced by Warwick house fire
A Warwick man in his 70s was forced from his home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
St. Anne’s Credit Union Opens Newest Full-Service Branch in Fall River, MA
St. Anne’s Credit Union, a leading Fall River-based financial institution, celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch located at 910 Pleasant Street in Fall River, MA. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, December 5 at 11 a.m. The One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce, local officials, Credit...
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
Providence bookstore to close after 40 years
Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.
Valley Breeze
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new full-service jewelry store has opened at 1744 Mineral Spring Ave. DeLuca Diamonds, a family-owned and operated business, located in the Coffee Connection plaza, is a joint venture between Luca DeLuca and Anthony SanMartino.
Comments / 0