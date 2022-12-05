ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

rimonthly.com

How and Where to Celebrate Hanukkah in Rhode Island

For those who may not be as familiar with the history of the widely celebrated Jewish holiday, the story of Hanukah begins around 166 BC when King Antiochus IV of the Greek Empire outlawed Judaism and defiled the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. In response, a small Jewish army known as the Maccabees led a successful rebellion against the Greeks. But when they returned to the Temple to relight the ritual candelabra (menorah), there was only enough oil left to last one day. Miraculously, it lasted eight. Today, Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah and commemorate the Maccabees’ victory with eight nights of menorah lightings and fried food (made with oil) consumption.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early

Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

St. Anne’s Credit Union Opens Newest Full-Service Branch in Fall River, MA

St. Anne’s Credit Union, a leading Fall River-based financial institution, celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch located at 910 Pleasant Street in Fall River, MA. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, December 5 at 11 a.m. The One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce, local officials, Credit...
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new full-service jewelry store has opened at 1744 Mineral Spring Ave. DeLuca Diamonds, a family-owned and operated business, located in the Coffee Connection plaza, is a joint venture between Luca DeLuca and Anthony SanMartino.
PAWTUCKET, RI

