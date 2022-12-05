ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
eriereader.com

Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Council responds to allegations of violating Sunshine Act

Erie County Council is catching heat after allegedly violating the Sunshine Act by holding private meetings regarding the proposed 2023 budget. Brian Shank, Erie County Council chairman, said the meeting that was held did discuss the proposed 2023 budget but in a fashion that would not require votes. According to the Erie Times News, council […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership

ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away

Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sewer, Refuse Fees to Increase in City of Erie

Homeowners in the city of Erie will start the new year paying additional fees. On Wednesday, in a 6-1 vote on both accounts, Erie City Council approved an increase in both sewer and refuse fees. Starting January 1, city residents will have to pay an extra $35 a year for...
ERIE, PA
Syracuse.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie leaders react to North Carolina power outage incident

The damage done in North Carolina has re-energized concerns about infrastructure, including the power grid. However, local officials appear confident in their safeguards. Even through the fog, the challenge can be seen. Substations all over the country can become targets for someone who wants to create chaos. “We do monitor intelligence channels and receive intelligence […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze

Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy