Erie County Executive to launch web portal for boards, authorities, and more
An effort is being made to fill positions for boards, authorities, and commissions in Erie County government with new members from the general public. A new web portal launch will allow any interested candidate to send their resume and apply for an open position. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, (R), said he refers to it […]
New Erie Events executive director speaks on future plans once in new role
The new director of Erie Events says he hopes to build for the future by counting on the past. It was announced Monday that Gus Pine will be taking over the position from Casey Wells. He told us a top priority will be completing a planned market house for the waterfront. He says the leadership […]
Erie County Community College president appointed to Shapiro transition team
A local community college president is being appointed to the transition team of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. Chris Gray of the Erie County Community College is being appointed as a member of the Higher Education Committee of the Education and Workforce Group. He says the committee’s job will be to work with the governor-elect team to […]
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
chqgov.com
COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. has announced the reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest human services programs. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was first formed in 2011 when the County merged its Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
Erie County Council responds to allegations of violating Sunshine Act
Erie County Council is catching heat after allegedly violating the Sunshine Act by holding private meetings regarding the proposed 2023 budget. Brian Shank, Erie County Council chairman, said the meeting that was held did discuss the proposed 2023 budget but in a fashion that would not require votes. According to the Erie Times News, council […]
explore venango
Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership
ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away
Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
erienewsnow.com
Sewer, Refuse Fees to Increase in City of Erie
Homeowners in the city of Erie will start the new year paying additional fees. On Wednesday, in a 6-1 vote on both accounts, Erie City Council approved an increase in both sewer and refuse fees. Starting January 1, city residents will have to pay an extra $35 a year for...
WFMJ.com
Diocese intervenes to help rescue Kennedy Catholic from 'vulnerable position'
The Catholic Diocese Erie is intervening to help Mercer County’s Kennedy Catholic High and Middle Schools recover from what Bishop Lawrence Persico characterizes as a “vulnerable position”. In a letter to the Shenango Valley Catholic School System community, Bishop Persico responded recent resignations of the school’s acting...
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
Erie leaders react to North Carolina power outage incident
The damage done in North Carolina has re-energized concerns about infrastructure, including the power grid. However, local officials appear confident in their safeguards. Even through the fog, the challenge can be seen. Substations all over the country can become targets for someone who wants to create chaos. “We do monitor intelligence channels and receive intelligence […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
New chief of police appointed in Mercer County
The city of Hermitage has a new police chief.
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Hosts Produce Express Distribution in Meadville
As a widow on fixed income, Doris Newcomer relies on food assistance. "The economy is so bad nowadays and (there's) not a lot of money to go around," said Newcomer. "There isn't a whole lot of money to work with, and I get food stamps." Newcomer isn't alone. She's one...
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
