Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway
Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
Legislature approves resolution to put Coleman Young statue in U.S. Capitol
The Michigan Legislature has taken a key step toward placing a new statue representing the state in the U.S. Capitol. The Legislature has adopted a resolution to replace a statue of Lewis Cass with one of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. The Cass statue is one of two in...
Partial recount will proceed after feisty board meeting
A recount of ballots cast in a select number of precincts across Michigan in 2022 will go forward with a reluctant go-ahead from a state elections board. That’s despite the fact that the recount has no chance of reversing voter approval of two proposals that added abortion-rights and voting-rights amendments to the Michigan Constitution.
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’
Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Governor Whitmer appoints first tribal citizen to Michigan Court of Appeals
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals Tuesday, making her the first tribal citizen to be appointed to the court. Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie Friday. She met with...
Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve partial recount of Props 2 & 3
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet in Lansing Monday to discuss Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.
Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
Michigan minimum wage increase set for January 1st, 2023
Michigan’s minimum wage could go up twice next year. The first increase will take place at the start of the year. That’s when the general minimum wage goes up to $10.10 an hour and the tipped minimum wage grows to $3.84 an hour, as part of a regularly scheduled annual increase.
Whitmer Visits Sault Ste. Marie; Names Appeals Court Judge
Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday. She met with Tribal leaders to address shared priorities and continue an open dialogue between the State of Michigan and sovereign tribal governments. She also announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Judge Maldonado will be the first Tribal citizen ever appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
5 things to know about recount of Michigan ballot proposals
Despite winning by large margins, two ballot proposals adopted by Michigan voters will undergo recounts across Michigan. In some counties targeted by the recounts, a hand count of the ballots begins Wednesday. The recounts involve Proposal 2 to establish early voting in Michigan and other election changes, which passed with...
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit against the Michigan Attorney General was filed Monday that alleges it could be illegal for a Mid-Michigan parish to adhere to its religious beliefs. The complaint is in response to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in July that said the state’s anti-discrimination law covers...
Michigan church sues state over LGBTQ civil rights protections
(WXMI) — A Michigan church is suing the state over protections added to the state’s civil rights statute this summer. In July, the Michigan Supreme Court added protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, barring employers and businesses from discriminating against someone on that basis.
'Very lame lame duck': Michigan lawmakers wrap up work for the year
It's not uncommon to hear vague platitudes from lawmakers trying to be coy about potential legislative initiatives in the works. But Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, who is serving his final days in the role, was blunt when asked what lawmakers might accomplish during the so-called lame-duck legislative session this year. ...
New fee for drivers could be in Michigan’s future
A new fee could be put on the shoulders of Michiganders based on the number of miles that they drive.
AG Nessel speaks out against reports of "interference" during recounts
MICHIGAN — Attorney General Dana Nessel is addressing reports of potential interference in election recount efforts. "Recent reports of threatening behavior and interference at locations were recounts are taking place cause unnecessary disturbances and may rise to the level of criminal acts," Nessel wrote on Wednesday. She said her...
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Measly increase set for minimum wage in Michigan unless courts side with workers
Workers were promised a minimum wage of $12 an hour. It never happened.
Midterm election’s certified, Michigan eyes a 2024 spotlight: Your guide to Michigan politics
Though the election is nearly a month behind us, big political news just keeps coming. Welcome to your weekly political newsletter from MLive!. A whole lot of people breathed sigh of relief this week amid outrage from a fringe few as Michigan passed the last significant hurdle to put the midterm election in the rear-view mirror. The results of last month’s election were certified Monday with a unanimous vote from the four Republicans and Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers.
