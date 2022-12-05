ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway

Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

Partial recount will proceed after feisty board meeting

A recount of ballots cast in a select number of precincts across Michigan in 2022 will go forward with a reluctant go-ahead from a state elections board. That’s despite the fact that the recount has no chance of reversing voter approval of two proposals that added abortion-rights and voting-rights amendments to the Michigan Constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan minimum wage increase set for January 1st, 2023

Michigan’s minimum wage could go up twice next year. The first increase will take place at the start of the year. That’s when the general minimum wage goes up to $10.10 an hour and the tipped minimum wage grows to $3.84 an hour, as part of a regularly scheduled annual increase.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Visits Sault Ste. Marie; Names Appeals Court Judge

Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday. She met with Tribal leaders to address shared priorities and continue an open dialogue between the State of Michigan and sovereign tribal governments. She also announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Judge Maldonado will be the first Tribal citizen ever appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan church sues state over LGBTQ civil rights protections

(WXMI) — A Michigan church is suing the state over protections added to the state’s civil rights statute this summer. In July, the Michigan Supreme Court added protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, barring employers and businesses from discriminating against someone on that basis.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

AG Nessel speaks out against reports of "interference" during recounts

MICHIGAN — Attorney General Dana Nessel is addressing reports of potential interference in election recount efforts. "Recent reports of threatening behavior and interference at locations were recounts are taking place cause unnecessary disturbances and may rise to the level of criminal acts," Nessel wrote on Wednesday. She said her...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Midterm election’s certified, Michigan eyes a 2024 spotlight: Your guide to Michigan politics

Though the election is nearly a month behind us, big political news just keeps coming. Welcome to your weekly political newsletter from MLive!. A whole lot of people breathed sigh of relief this week amid outrage from a fringe few as Michigan passed the last significant hurdle to put the midterm election in the rear-view mirror. The results of last month’s election were certified Monday with a unanimous vote from the four Republicans and Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers.
MICHIGAN STATE

