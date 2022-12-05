ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Curve Defies the Market and Secures $1 Billion Deal from Credit Suisse

Curve, the fast-growing financial super app, today announced that the company has closed a deal to fund its first $1 billion in loans with a facility provided by Credit Suisse, enabling Curve to scale its lending business, Curve Flex, across the UK, the EU and the United States. The Curve...
ffnews.com

HashKey Group and SEBA Bank Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland

HashKey Digital Asset Group (“HashKey” or “HashKey Group”) and SEBA Bank AG (“SEBA Bank”) have today announced a new strategic partnership that will see both financial services groups leverage their digital asset service offerings as well as custody and asset management products to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and in Switzerland.
ffnews.com

Tide launches app and Business Account in India

Tide, the UK’s leading SME-focused business financial platform has announced the launch of the Tide app in India, its first market outside the UK. The business financial platform has introduced two business banking solutions – the Tide Business Account and its RuPay-powered Tide Expense Card. Tide aims to on-board half a million SMEs in India over the next 24 months.
ffnews.com

Goji Collaborates With Apex Group to Offer Digital Global Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers

Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, today announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”) to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle. Apex Group’s digital onboarding...
ffnews.com

Optimum Finance Continues Growth Trajectory with New Funding Capability

Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has increased its funding capability by 25% following a successful year driven by substantial growth and new client acquisition. The increase in funding capability will allow the firm to extend higher value facilities based on larger unpaid invoices to more businesses looking to finance...
ffnews.com

Stubben Edge Acquires Insurercore to Expand Tech Offering

Stubben Edge Group is pleased to officially announce its acquisition of Insurercore, a tech enabled distribution platform headquartered in London. The deal was formally completed on the 2nd of December and initially announced by Chris Kenning, CEO of Stubben Edge, at the Stubben Edge celebratory reception held at Lloyd’s where guests from the banking, insurance and investment worlds, gathered to celebrate the Company’s outstanding 2022 results and to discover some of its exciting plans for 2023.
ffnews.com

Bitwave Closes $15 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Hack VC and Blockchain Capital

Bitwave, the first enterprise-focused digital asset finance platform designed to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, today announced that it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Hack VC and Blockchain Capital, with participation by SignalFire, Valor Equity Partners, Arca, Pulsar Trading, and Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund.
ffnews.com

Finastra global survey shows evolution of Open Banking and growing appetite for open finance

Finastra research reveals that Open Banking is now universally and unequivocally regarded as a key part of a bank’s landscape, with 99% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 94% last year. The proportion of global financial institutions that consider it a ‘must have’ has risen to 61%, a notable increase from 2021 (51%).
Deadline

Saudi Arabia To Launch $233m Film Financing Program Open To Local & Professional Entities in Q1 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund is poised to launch a new $233m ($879m Saudi Riyal) film industry financing program in the first quarter of 2023, which will be open to both local and international entities. The new fund joins a raft of initiatives introduced by the Saudi Arabian government to support the building of a film and TV sector in the wake of the lifting of its 35-cinema ban at the end of 2017. The move was part of a wider strategy to open up the country and move its economy away from a reliance on oil. Other key supports include a...
ffnews.com

Plum Data: 61% of Young People Trust AI to Predict Financial Trends

Trust in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve financial knowledge and management is growing among young people, according to new data from smart money app Plum. Its research of 2,000 UK adults found 61% of those aged 18-34 year olds are comfortable with AI making financial predictions for them*. Young people are also the most confident in using data to save money, with 45% happy to share their data for this purpose compared to just 15% of those aged 55+.
ffnews.com

OKQ8 Partners With Enfuce Around Card Issuing Modernisation, in Their Transformation Towards Sustainable Mobility

Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing powerhouse, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s largest fuel companies, under transformation to become a leading brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the successful first launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card programme, as part of OKQ8’s larger modernisation of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.
ffnews.com

Galileo Launches Customizable Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Solution for Banks and Fintechs

Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), today announced a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution with issuance of single-use virtual cards and complete loan servicing. Banks and fintechs will have access to the customizable Galileo Buy Now, Pay Later solution, offering them easy entry into the in-demand BNPL market and enabling greater spending power for their customers.
ffnews.com

(African) Fintech Revenues Could Grow by 8X to Reach $30 Billion by 2025 – Mckinsey & Company

As the fastest-growing start-up industry in Africa, African fintech raised over US$1,3 billion in 2021 alone, the success of fintech companies is being fuelled by several trends, including increasing smartphone ownership, declining internet costs, expanded network coverage, and a young, fast-growing, and rapidly urbanizing population. [ii]. African fintech has a...
ffnews.com

NEXT Insurance Announces Strategic Hire of Industry Veteran Chris Rhodes as First Chief Insurance Officer

NEXT Insurance, a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of Chris Rhodes as the company’s first Chief Insurance Officer. In this role, Rhodes will leverage his extensive experience at legacy insurance carriers to focus on the insurance function to support product development, elevate the claims automation experience and help connect profit management and loss analytics actions to ensure price adequacy. He will also work to further define NEXT’s customer segmentation strategy as the company evaluates new industries it can serve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy