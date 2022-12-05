Read full article on original website
Curve Defies the Market and Secures $1 Billion Deal from Credit Suisse
Curve, the fast-growing financial super app, today announced that the company has closed a deal to fund its first $1 billion in loans with a facility provided by Credit Suisse, enabling Curve to scale its lending business, Curve Flex, across the UK, the EU and the United States. The Curve...
HashKey Group and SEBA Bank Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland
HashKey Digital Asset Group (“HashKey” or “HashKey Group”) and SEBA Bank AG (“SEBA Bank”) have today announced a new strategic partnership that will see both financial services groups leverage their digital asset service offerings as well as custody and asset management products to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and in Switzerland.
Tide launches app and Business Account in India
Tide, the UK’s leading SME-focused business financial platform has announced the launch of the Tide app in India, its first market outside the UK. The business financial platform has introduced two business banking solutions – the Tide Business Account and its RuPay-powered Tide Expense Card. Tide aims to on-board half a million SMEs in India over the next 24 months.
Goji Collaborates With Apex Group to Offer Digital Global Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers
Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, today announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”) to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle. Apex Group’s digital onboarding...
Virtual cards and updated Spending Insights join Starling Bank’s enhanced suite of money management tools
Starling Bank is introducing virtual cards for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. These new features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets. A virtual card works just like a normal debit...
Optimum Finance Continues Growth Trajectory with New Funding Capability
Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has increased its funding capability by 25% following a successful year driven by substantial growth and new client acquisition. The increase in funding capability will allow the firm to extend higher value facilities based on larger unpaid invoices to more businesses looking to finance...
EXCLUSIVE: “Neobanking Around the World” – Alex Weber, N26 in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
N26 has entered – and left – international markets, but remains committed to its vision to build a global bank. We asked its Chief Growth Officer Alex Weber what it’s learned from its experience. “We are in pole position to become one of the biggest retail banks...
Stubben Edge Acquires Insurercore to Expand Tech Offering
Stubben Edge Group is pleased to officially announce its acquisition of Insurercore, a tech enabled distribution platform headquartered in London. The deal was formally completed on the 2nd of December and initially announced by Chris Kenning, CEO of Stubben Edge, at the Stubben Edge celebratory reception held at Lloyd’s where guests from the banking, insurance and investment worlds, gathered to celebrate the Company’s outstanding 2022 results and to discover some of its exciting plans for 2023.
Bitwave Closes $15 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Hack VC and Blockchain Capital
Bitwave, the first enterprise-focused digital asset finance platform designed to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, today announced that it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Hack VC and Blockchain Capital, with participation by SignalFire, Valor Equity Partners, Arca, Pulsar Trading, and Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund.
Finastra global survey shows evolution of Open Banking and growing appetite for open finance
Finastra research reveals that Open Banking is now universally and unequivocally regarded as a key part of a bank’s landscape, with 99% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 94% last year. The proportion of global financial institutions that consider it a ‘must have’ has risen to 61%, a notable increase from 2021 (51%).
Saudi Arabia To Launch $233m Film Financing Program Open To Local & Professional Entities in Q1 2023
Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund is poised to launch a new $233m ($879m Saudi Riyal) film industry financing program in the first quarter of 2023, which will be open to both local and international entities. The new fund joins a raft of initiatives introduced by the Saudi Arabian government to support the building of a film and TV sector in the wake of the lifting of its 35-cinema ban at the end of 2017. The move was part of a wider strategy to open up the country and move its economy away from a reliance on oil. Other key supports include a...
Plum Data: 61% of Young People Trust AI to Predict Financial Trends
Trust in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve financial knowledge and management is growing among young people, according to new data from smart money app Plum. Its research of 2,000 UK adults found 61% of those aged 18-34 year olds are comfortable with AI making financial predictions for them*. Young people are also the most confident in using data to save money, with 45% happy to share their data for this purpose compared to just 15% of those aged 55+.
OKQ8 Partners With Enfuce Around Card Issuing Modernisation, in Their Transformation Towards Sustainable Mobility
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing powerhouse, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s largest fuel companies, under transformation to become a leading brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the successful first launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card programme, as part of OKQ8’s larger modernisation of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.
Galileo Launches Customizable Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Solution for Banks and Fintechs
Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), today announced a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution with issuance of single-use virtual cards and complete loan servicing. Banks and fintechs will have access to the customizable Galileo Buy Now, Pay Later solution, offering them easy entry into the in-demand BNPL market and enabling greater spending power for their customers.
EXCLUSIVE: “Swiftly conquering the new digital frontier” – Nick Kerigan, Swift in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
How can central bank digital currencies and tokenised assets be effectively integrated into the world’s existing cross-border money flows? We turned to Swift’s Head of Innovation Nick Kerigan for the answer. We’re entering a pivotal period as the payments industry is looking at adopting the data-rich ISO 20022...
(African) Fintech Revenues Could Grow by 8X to Reach $30 Billion by 2025 – Mckinsey & Company
As the fastest-growing start-up industry in Africa, African fintech raised over US$1,3 billion in 2021 alone, the success of fintech companies is being fuelled by several trends, including increasing smartphone ownership, declining internet costs, expanded network coverage, and a young, fast-growing, and rapidly urbanizing population. [ii]. African fintech has a...
Sunbit Announces $250 Million Revolving Debt Facility With Credit Suisse and Waterfall Asset Management
Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, today announced it has closed a $250 million revolving debt facility with an affiliate of Credit Suisse AG, with access provided by Sector Financial, Inc., a Credit Suisse AG affiliate, and Waterfall Asset Management. “Since 2016 we have been building a...
NEXT Insurance Announces Strategic Hire of Industry Veteran Chris Rhodes as First Chief Insurance Officer
NEXT Insurance, a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of Chris Rhodes as the company’s first Chief Insurance Officer. In this role, Rhodes will leverage his extensive experience at legacy insurance carriers to focus on the insurance function to support product development, elevate the claims automation experience and help connect profit management and loss analytics actions to ensure price adequacy. He will also work to further define NEXT’s customer segmentation strategy as the company evaluates new industries it can serve.
Norwegian Proptech Speiz Secures €1.3m in Seed Funding to Launch New European Marketplace for Warehouse Leasing
Norwegian proptech startup, Speiz, has raised €1.3M in seed funding round led by F-LOG Ventures. The funding will enable Speiz to continue establishing their new SaaS-enabled marketplace for commercial warehouse real estate in Norway and expand its reach across Europe. This investment comes at a time when the commercial...
Advanced Payment Solutions Issued Licence by Astana Financial Services Authority to Act as Digital Investments Agent
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has issued a licence to Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) to deal in stablecoins on behalf of clients. The licence allows APS to place orders for the most popular pairs of transactions from USD and EUR to USDC and USDT and vice versa. APS believes...
