Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund is poised to launch a new $233m ($879m Saudi Riyal) film industry financing program in the first quarter of 2023, which will be open to both local and international entities. The new fund joins a raft of initiatives introduced by the Saudi Arabian government to support the building of a film and TV sector in the wake of the lifting of its 35-cinema ban at the end of 2017. The move was part of a wider strategy to open up the country and move its economy away from a reliance on oil. Other key supports include a...

3 MINUTES AGO