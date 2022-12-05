ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minnesota Reformer

Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week.  The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year for […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
The Hill

Defense & National Security — Pentagon vaccine mandate to get the chop

Congress is poised to use the annual defense policy bill to eliminate the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.    We’ll share the details of that compromise and where the bill is now, plus the lingering divisions from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and the push from one senator to prioritize sending arms to Taiwan to…
newsnationnow.com

Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed

(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
MilitaryTimes

Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6

A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
Albany Herald

First on CNN: Defense bill takes aim at Russia's pot of gold

A must-pass defense bill now being negotiated in Congress includes new sanctions designed to trip up Russia's war machine by targeting Moscow's mountain of gold. The legislative text of the National Defense Authorization bill for fiscal 2023 includes language from a bipartisan bill introduced in March that would make it harder for Russian President Vladimir Putin to use gold to prop up the ruble.
Albany Herald

Report: Why Paul Whelan Wasn’t Included in Deal for Griner

President Joe Biden announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner will return home after a prisoner swap was executed in the United Arab Emirates. The U.S. returned Russia convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, while the Americans received Griner.
Albany Herald

As more in North Carolina regain power, investigators probe domestic terrorism and threats against power infrastructure across the US

A growing number of reported threats to power infrastructure are under investigation following attacks on substations in the South and on the West Coast as electricity becomes a more critical need in winter. Even before the gun assaults Saturday in Moore County, North Carolina, wiped out power for days to...
AFP

Iran triggers outrage with first hanging over protests

Iran carried out its first known execution Thursday over the protests that have shaken the regime since September, sparking an international outcry and warnings from rights groups that more hangings are imminent. At least a dozen other people are currently at risk of execution after being sentenced to hang in connection with the protests, human rights groups warned.

