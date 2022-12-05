(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO