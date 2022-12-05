Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Red Wolf Center in Columbia welcomes 4-year-old siblings from Durham
(North Carolina Wildlife Federation) Visitors to the Red Wolf Center on Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge will see a couple of new faces in the exhibit enclosure: 4-year-old red wolf brothers who were relocated from Durham to Columbia, NC. Born at the Durham Life and Science Museum, the wolves (dubbed...
outerbanksvoice.com
Paul W. Bibeault of Elizabeth City, December 5
Paul Walter Bibeault, 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 6, 1948, in Norwich, CT to the late Alfred Bibeault and Isabelle LaVigne Bibeault Tarr and was the husband of Brigitte Braun Green Bibeault. Paul served in the US Navy from 1965-1969 and was employed at Electric Boat/General Dynamics for thirty-five years. He held the position of Nuclear Ships Superintendent. He lived most of his life in CT and RI before moving to NC in 2004.
outerbanksvoice.com
Knights of Columbus donates “Coats for Kids” to Dare County
Knights of Columbus Council 8759, Kill Devil Hills, donated four cartons of children’s coats to Dare County Health and Humans Services. Grand Knight Rick Setty and District Deputy Leo Holland made the presentation. Latia Banks and Yevette Pollock accepted the coats on behalf of Health and Human Services. This donation is part of the Knights of Columbus “Coats for Kids” program.
outerbanksvoice.com
Bruce Erickson named Nags Head Employee of the Year
At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners named Facilities Maintenance Technician Bruce Erickson the Town’s 2022 Earl Murray Jr. Employee of the Year. Presented by the board each December, the award, named after Police Sergeant Earl Murray, who died in the line of duty on May 15, 2009, recognizes Town employees who have excelled in performance, quality of work, willingness to cooperate with others, attitude towards the public and co-worker and attendance.
outerbanksvoice.com
New Manteo health center aims for spring open
A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
outerbanksvoice.com
College of The Albemarle – Dare opens new art exhibition
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to announce the opening of “Connectivity,” an exhibition of new work in painting, pottery and jewelry. The exhibition is located in the Professional Arts Gallery at COA – Dare. The featured artwork was created by students in the COA-Dare Continuing...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Essential housing remains a hot topic, appeal filed for Nags Head project
“I cannot think of another more pressing issue we face at this time in the county than essential housing,” said Robert L. Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Woodard said that he and other board members were contacted daily via emails and phone calls, as well...
outerbanksvoice.com
Shining a spotlight on Dare’s childcare crunch
Hannah Bunn West and allies want to ‘start a conversation’ on the issue. In 2020, Hannah Bunn West faced the dilemma and difficult choice that a number of working mothers do. Twice within that year, under different circumstances, West left jobs she liked because of a lack of childcare for her two very young children.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dead whale washes ashore in between Avon and Buxton
On Monday, December 5, Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff responded to an approximately 30-foot-long dead humpback whale in the surf about two miles south of ORV Ramp 38, in between the villages of Avon and Buxton. The Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA were both notified of the incident, and...
obxtoday.com
Three Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022. Karen Norton, Income Maintenance Caseworker for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division, 10-year pin....
Elizabeth City becomes 'Hot Cocoa Capital of the World' during holiday season
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "The Polar Express" put it like this: "Here we only got one rule, never ever let it cool!" Elizabeth City is getting into the holiday spirit with a Hot Cocoa Crawl through Jan. 15, 2023. From cups infused with bourbon syrup, mugs you can decorate...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Gray David from Simmons William V Jr/014456000—Parc:Metes & Bounds/$32,500/Improved Residential. Pinkhasik Benjamim from Dowd Jessica/013428000—Lot 39 Sec 1 Hatt Colony/$900,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Reed Linda Mudgett from Warren Troy J/018710000—Metes & Bounds/$120,000/Mobile Home Included. Beasley Judy Becton from Smith Chester W III/018752000—Lt 9 Rd Owens/$51,000/Vacant Residential. Caperton...
outerbanksvoice.com
Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX must-see Christmas Houses
(Part of a continuing series) Getting ready for Christmas at the Southern Shores home of Paul and Carla Borzellino home typically begins in October. At least, that’s when the boxes come out. Filled with more than 100 holiday inflatables, Christmas villages, lights and sparkling decorations, the boxes are unpacked...
Man arrested in connection to death of 3-week-old boy in Elizabeth City
On Tuesday, officers with the Henrico County Police Department and Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Tommy Lee Montez, 23 years of age, of the 800 Block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hatteras Inlet channel is realigned; now a federal channel for dredging
Just after noon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Steve Coulter, chairman of the Dare County Waterways Commission, called and said “it’s signed, sealed and delivered.”. After almost two years, the realignment of Hatteras Inlet is now accomplished. “It’s federal now,” said Coulter. It means that the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Foxy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This sweet girl is Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Foxy is around one-year-old and loves meeting people of all ages, loves playing outside and is dog friendly. Watch this video to learn more about Foxy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11...
coastalreview.org
Celebration set for 119th anniversary of first flight
Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever are joining together at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the memorial to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright on the 119th anniversary of their first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight. The event will be held at the...
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
