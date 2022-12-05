Read full article on original website
Related
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
These tributes for Bob McGrath from ‘Sesame Street’ will make you cry
It’s a certain type of sadness you feel when a notable character from your childhood passes away, and that feeling is absolutely prevalent amid the news that beloved Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath has died at 90 years old. McGrath played the non-muppet character of Bob Johnson, who ran...
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Kirstie Alley Is Survived by Her Two Adopted Children and Grandchildren
On Dec. 5, 2022, it was announced that Cheers and Look Who's Talking Now actress Kirstie Alley had died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. The sad news was shared by Kirstie's two children, Lillie and William Stevenson, who released a touching statement about their mother on Twitter.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
ETOnline.com
Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers
Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Chill Kid Turned Into!
Before this laid-back chick turned into a singer and a TV personality, she was just getting her feet wet in the music industry with her older brother in Oakland, California before making the big move to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. This cute kid started out her career as...
TODAY.com
Son of ‘General Hospital’ stars Jack and Kristina Wagner died from accidental overdose, officials say
The cause of death for Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack and Kristina Wagner has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. In the report, which was obtained by TODAY.com, Harrison Wagner’s death was labeled an “accident” and the cause listed was “Fentanyl and Alprazolam intoxication.”
Gabourey Sidibe announces marriage to Brandon Frankel
The actress revealed that she has been married for over a year.
TODAY.com
TODAY family pays tribute to longtime staff member who died from leukemia at 64
In a touching tribute, the TODAY family remembered the infectious laugh and caring devotion of longtime senior stage manager Mark Traub following his death at 64 from leukemia on Dec. 6. Traub, who was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago, was an integral presence on TODAY for 35 years. He...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
BBC
Harry and Meghan: 'A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change'
"We know a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said, after winning an award for their racial justice and mental health work. Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation at a gala in New York.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Jenna Johnson's brother Ashton announced on Instagram that his daughter was delivered stillborn on Dec. 2 Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her baby niece Lennon Sky, who was delivered stillborn last week. On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, announced on Instagram that her brother Ashton Johnson and his wife Skyler "went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week." Jenna shared a series of photos from a snowy graveside memorial for Lennon, where a photo of the baby girl was...
goodmorningamerica.com
'Sesame Street' cast member Bob McGrath has died, family says
Bob McGrath, an original "Sesame Street" cast member, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 90 years old. "Our father Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," they wrote on Facebook. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces educational children's programs, wrote...
Longtime "Sesame Street" Star Dies
Sad news is coming out of the entertainment world with news that Bob McGrath, an actor known for his role in the legendary children's series "Sesame Street," has died at 90.
See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary
Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Comments / 0