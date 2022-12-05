ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police: Woman charged with DUI after allegedly speeding through UConn campus

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A South Windsor woman was charged with a DUI after allegedly speeding through the UConn campus early Sunday morning, the Connecticut State Police said.

A trooper from Troop C in Tolland was patrolling the area of Storrs Road in Mansfield just after 4 a.m. on Sunday. The trooper said they saw a black Chevrolet Equinox speeding in the area of Storrs Road and Moulton Road headed toward the UConn campus. Using a laser unit, the trooper said the Chevrolet was driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to state police.

As the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, the car was traveling over 50 mph through the UConn campus, state police said. The area has a 25 mph speed limit and is known to have people crossing at all hours of the day and night.

After making the stop, the trooper said that the driver, identified as Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor, was showing signs of possible impairment. Byrka agreed to participate in field sobriety tests, which she allegedly failed, according to state police.

Byrka was placed under arrest and transported to Troop C where she was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and reckless driving.

Byrka was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on Dec. 28.

