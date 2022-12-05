ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

One dead, one injured after car strikes tree on I-95 in Stonington

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old Rhode Island woman died and another person was injured when a car struck a tree on Interstate 95 in Stonington early Sunday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police received several 911 calls saying a person was walking on I-95 southbound near Exit 91 around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday. As troopers from Troop E arrived at the scene, they located, off of the left side of the roadway, a Ford Focus that had struck a tree head-on, according to state police.

Troopers also discovered that a person walking on the highway was the front-seat passenger of the Ford.

When fire and medical personnel responded to the scene, the driver, identified as Samantha Stone, 21, of Ashaway, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 23-year-old man from Ashaway, Rhode Island, was seriously injured and transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, state police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the State Police Troop E barracks at 860-848-6500.

Hartford, CT
