ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. WIth this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to…

Comments / 0

Community Policy