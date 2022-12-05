Read full article on original website
Chaos in the Portugal Camp – Portugal vs Switzerland Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Clash
The World Cup round of 16 closes with Portugal vs Switzerland, with both sides fancying themselves for a good result. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for the World Cup knockout tie, and find out the rift in the Iberian squad that could tear the side apart.
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
New law will make all South Korean citizens younger by one or two years
Every South Korean citizen will officially become one or two years younger from next year after a new bill was passed to revise the antiquated system used to count a person’s age.Under the current apparatus, newborns in the east Asian country are considered one year old, while most countries begin the tally a year on from the date a person is born.From that point on, South Korean citizens turn a year older at the start of the New Year. So, for children born on 31 December, they will turn two the day after being delivered.North Korea shifted to the global...
Brittney Griner is coming home. Will she stand for the anthem now that she's back in the USA?
President Biden announced Thursday that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been released in a prisoner swap with Russia. Now that she has been freed will Griner stand for the anthem?
Investopia Hosts Global Football Investors and Leagues Leaders, to discuss the Sports New Economy
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Global business leaders in sports, football leagues’ senior officials and policy makers discussed the future of investments in sports, during an event hosted by Investopia, the global investment platform, in partnership with World Corporate Summit (WCS), in Dubai on 8th December, 2022 within the context of FIFA World Cup 2022, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and Bernard Caiazzo, President, Global Football Alliance and President, World Corporate Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005576/en/ Photo during Investopia Future of Investment in Sports Event (Photo: AETOSWire)
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it carried what U.S. officials described as a heavy price. “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. “Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvRpic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz
EU adds eight people to Congolese sanctions list
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The European Union has added eight people to its list of sanctions relating to the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo, including rebel leaders and a Belgian businessman, it said on Thursday.
US hits prominent Turkish executive with Iran oil sanctions
The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on a prominent Turkish businessman reportedly close to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violations of U.S. restrictions on the sales of Iranian oil
UAE president, Saudi crown prince led mediation to release Griner -joint statement
DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates president and Saudi crown prince led mediation efforts that secured the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia, a joint UAE-Saudi statement said on Thursday.
Canada’s First Professional Women’s League Announced
ANALYSIS – For the last five years, the CPL has helped the development of men’s talent. It was created so that Canadian men’s soccer players could look to be competitive and grow in their homeland. Now, for the first time ever, Canada will add a women’s professional soccer league to do the same.
