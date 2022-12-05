Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
What To Watch: Buckeyes open Big Ten play by hosting Rutgers
No. 25 Ohio State will open Big Ten play by hosting Rutgers on Thursday night at Value City Arena. ESPN2 will have national coverage with tip-off at 7 p.m. The Buckeyes improved to 6-2 by defeating St. Francis (Pa.) 96-59 on Saturday at Value City Arena. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh...
Jay Wright at ease leaving Nova after 'fighting it' as coach
VILLANOVA, Pa. — (AP) — Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. He had, the spot is a popular...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Ches-Mont League (Boys)
— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FOOTBALL: One Touchdown Meant More Than the Other Six in St. Joseph's Prep’s State Semifinal Win
PHILADELPHIA – After he caught the short pass, St. Joseph’s Prep senior Mike DiTrolio did the rest. Avoided a couple of tackles, sped toward the left pylon, and landed on his feet in the end zone. Junior receiver Elijah Jones was the first to congratulate him, and senior...
Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia
Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
aroundambler.com
13 Wissahickon High School seniors sign to play college athletics
Thirteen Wissahickon High School seniors took part in a recent College Signing Day recognition ceremony. Below are the students, their sport, and the college or university they will be attending in the fall. Isabella Fisher: Crew, Temple University. Sage Stelzer: Soccer, University of Pittsburgh. Margo Kasenchar: Soccer, Ithaca College. Sophia...
6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm
"[Jim Gardner] will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him," Taff said.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
fastphillysports.com
MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!
It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
WINNER: Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Philadelphia
A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said. It's the single largest prize ever awarded for …
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
WFMZ-TV Online
Xzavier Wayman booking photo
Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
morethanthecurve.com
Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location
MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
fox29.com
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home
A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
