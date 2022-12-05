ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Ches-Mont League (Boys)

— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
WEST CHESTER, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia

Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

13 Wissahickon High School seniors sign to play college athletics

Thirteen Wissahickon High School seniors took part in a recent College Signing Day recognition ceremony. Below are the students, their sport, and the college or university they will be attending in the fall. Isabella Fisher: Crew, Temple University. Sage Stelzer: Soccer, University of Pittsburgh. Margo Kasenchar: Soccer, Ithaca College. Sophia...
AMBLER, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
fastphillysports.com

MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!

It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
TRENTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Xzavier Wayman booking photo

Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
KUTZTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location

MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home

A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
