ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

3-star RB Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9SWU_0jXsl0Dx00

New Orleans KIPP Booker T. Washington three-star running back Arnold Barnes has announced he has decommitted from Nebraska.

It is the second decommitment of his recruitment. He decommitted from Tulane on October 28 and flipped to the Cornhuskers just a few days later on November 1.

Barnes is the No. 1211 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.2k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring

After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track

Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas man receives over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
WDSU

New Orleans Sheriff appoints new chief communications officer

Sheriff Susan Hutson has announced the expansion of her executive leadership team by appointing Casey Ferrand McGee as the first chief communications officer, effective immediately. McGee is responsible for leading the strategy, planning and implementation of internal and external communications infrastructure to facilitate the flow of accurate, timely and relevant...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy