ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KSR's Kentucky High School Football End-of-Season Rankings

By Troy Howell
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spHk5_0jXsksBX00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

And that’s a wrap on the 2022 Kentucky high school football season! All six state champions were crowned throughout Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, featuring plenty of late-game excitement and a couple of impressive blowouts along the way. The weather didn’t always make for a perfect environment, but it didn’t matter which two schools were facing off against each other — the fans were loud and showed up in droves.

With the season officially in the books, KSR is releasing our final statewide Top 25 rankings of the year. Check them out below. Last week’s playoff rankings can be found here.

  1. Frederick Douglass (15-0): Defeated Bowling Green 28-7 – Cole Carpenter passed for 147 yards and three scores. UK commit Ty Bryant had a defensive interception and rushed for a score. Ranked wins: #2 Boyle County 37-6, #9 Bowling Green 28-7, #12 Scott County 41-0, #14 Covington Catholic 33-6, #17 Woodford County 21-7, #18 Bryan Station 52-7, #20 Owensboro 14-2; Losses: None.
  2. Boyle County (13-2): Defeated Corbin 32-26 – Sage Dawson rushed for 109 yards, caught a touchdown and passed for another score. Avery Bodner rushed for 100 yards and had rushing and passing touchdowns. Ranked wins: #7 Corbin 32-26, #9 Bowling Green 35-21, #15 Lexington Catholic 41-21, #18 Bryan Station 36-12; Losses: #1 Frederick Douglass 37-6, #15 Lexington Catholic 28-27.
  3. Bullitt East (14-1): Defeated Male 28-27 – Travis Egan rushed for 66 yards and passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught the go-ahead 2-point conversion. Ranked wins: #6 Male 24-17, #6 Male 28-27, #18 Bryan Station 55-41, #19 Manual 36-35; Losses: Unranked Spencer County 19-16.
  4. Christian Academy-Louisville (15-0): Defeated Bardstown 38-0 – Gavin Copenhaver rushed for 225 yards and two scores while Cole Hodge passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Ranked wins: #23 Bardstown 38-0; Losses: None.
  5. St. Xavier (11-2): Lost to Male in Round 2Ranked wins: #6 Male 24-10, #9 Bowling Green 31-0, #19 Manual 13-10, #20 Owensboro 28-14, #22 Trinity 13-8; Losses: #6 Male 22-21 (OT).
  6. Male (10-5): Lost to Bullitt East 28-27 – Daniel Swinney rushed for 118 yards and Max Gainey caught 10 passes for 153 yards. Ranked wins: #5 St. Xavier 22-21, #13 Ballard 24-20, #19 Manual 14-3, #22 Trinity 23-21; Losses: #3 Bullitt East 24-17, #3 Bullitt East 28-27, #5 St. Xavier 24-10, #13 Ballard 12-7, Roncalli (IN) 28-7.
  7. Corbin (14-1): Lost to Boyle County 32-26 – Kade Elam passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Ranked wins: #8 Pikeville 24-19, #25 Johnson Central 35-21; Losses: #2 Boyle County 32-26.
  8. Pikeville (12-2): Defeated Raceland 41-9 – Blake Birchfield rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Ranked wins: #24 Raceland 41-9; Losses: #7 Corbin 24-19, #14 Covington Catholic 27-19.
  9. Bowling Green (12-3): Lost to Frederick Douglass 28-7 – Deuce Bailey passed for 205 yards and a score. Ranked wins: #11 Southwestern 41-20; Losses: #1 Frederick Douglass 28-7, #2 Boyle County 35-21 #5 St. Xavier 31-0.
  10. Beechwood (14-1): Defeated Mayfield 14-13 – Chase Flaherty rushed for 115 yards and a score. Ranked wins: #16 Mayfield 14-13; Losses: #14 Covington Catholic 31-14.
  11. Southwestern (13-1)
  12. Scott County (11-2)
  13. Ballard (11-3)
  14. Covington Catholic (9-3)
  15. Lexington Catholic (10-3)
  16. Mayfield (14-1)
  17. Woodford County (11-2)
  18. Bryan Station (10-4)
  19. DuPont Manual (9-3)
  20. Owensboro (11-3)
  21. Highlands (9-3)
  22. Trinity (8-5)
  23. Bardstown (14-1)
  24. Raceland (13-1)
  25. Johnson Central (10-3)

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

As BlueOval SK builds in Glendale, Beshear wants more 'planetary' projects in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – After seeing the progress on BlueStar SK's massive electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale on Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had a moment to chat with representatives from SK On, the South Korean company partnering with Ford Motor Co. on the $5.8 billion project. In that conversation, Beshear used the word "planetary" to describe the single largest economic development project in the state's history. "It's so...
GLENDALE, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wbontv.com

Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties

The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Look for more attacks on Kentucky’s open government laws

Kentucky lawmakers faced a dilemma in 1975. One year earlier, they enthusiastically enacted an open meetings and an open records law aimed at restoring the public’s trust in government. Years of deception associated with the Vietnam Conflict and clandestine and illegal activities by the Nixon administration — collectively referred to as the Watergate scandal — prompted Kentucky’s General Assembly, and a number of state legislatures across the country, to enact laws securing the people’s right to “remain informed so they may retain control over the instruments that they have created.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy