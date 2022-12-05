KSR's Kentucky High School Football End-of-Season Rankings

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

And that’s a wrap on the 2022 Kentucky high school football season! All six state champions were crowned throughout Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, featuring plenty of late-game excitement and a couple of impressive blowouts along the way. The weather didn’t always make for a perfect environment, but it didn’t matter which two schools were facing off against each other — the fans were loud and showed up in droves.

With the season officially in the books, KSR is releasing our final statewide Top 25 rankings of the year. Check them out below. Last week’s playoff rankings can be found here.